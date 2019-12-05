Paneer Bhurji: A Recipe Every Office Goer Must Try At Home

Quick paneer bhurji recipes are the new way to keep up with your protein intake if you are a vegetarian. Paneer bhurji is basically made by sauteeing fresh paneer along with veggies. Using fresh paneer for this recipe makes the bhurji dish taste better. Here are two ways by which you can make easy paneer bhurji recipes within 10 minutes. It is a good meal option for somebody who is always in a hurry.

Paneer Bhurji in breakfast

Fresh paneer is made by curdling the milk by adding acidity and removing the whey (by pressing it in the muslin cloth). For this recipe, start with tempering whole peppercorns, coriander, chopped garlic, sliced onion, red chilli pepper and chopped green chillies. Add cottage cheese or paneer along with salt and sugar and black pepper powder and give it a whirl while cooking it for 3-4 minutes. Eat it with tortilla or toasted whole wheat bread for a quick breakfast meal.

Amritsari Paneer Bhurji

The recipe sounds difficult but it can easily be made in 10 minutes. The preparation time could take a while though, so make sure that you have prepared your fresh paneer and gram flour masala for this recipe well ahead of time. For the gram flour masala, you need to saute 2 tbsp besan by gradually adding water till it gets the smooth batter-like texture. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and a bit of dry mango powder and saute them well until the oil is absorbed and lumps are formed. Now add water gradually until the masala becomes a smooth paste, finally add salt and stir before switching off the heat. Now in a pan, add little butter and saute chopped green chillies, chopped ginger, chopped onion, tomato, salt and cook till tomatoes get soft. Now add prepared besan masala in it. Lastly, add the fresh paneer made at home and mix it with your hands properly for 5 minutes. Garnish it with fresh coriander leaves. Eat it with parathas or naan.

