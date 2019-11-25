Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home

Paneer is one of the most popular food items of the Indian Kitchen. Reportedly, Paneer is also recognised as 'Chenna', in some parts of North-eastern India. This indulgent and milky flavour of paneer marks it as an ideal addition to Indian curries. Paneer Kofta is a famous north Indian delicacy stuffed with aromatic goodness of raisins and khoya along with a variety of spices. This recipe is a hot and creamy recipe full of gravy. To prepare this delicious Paneer Kofta at home quickly and easily, here is the recipe:
How to cook that perfect Paneer Kofta at home?
Ingredients of Paneer Kofta
For the Kofta:
- 100 gm paneer, grated
- 1 ½ Potato, boiled & mashed
- 50 gm khoya
- 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- 1 ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- Fresh coriander
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp coriander seeds
- 2-3 tbsp mustard oil
- 25 gm raisins, chopped
- 50 gm Flour
- Salt to taste
For the Gravy:
- 3 tbsp refined oil
- 2 sticks Cinnamon
- 6 green cardamoms
- 2 big brown cardamoms
- 12 cloves
- 2-3 bay leaves
- 2 tsp cumin
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 4 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 ½ tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 100 gm tomato puree
- 100 gm fresh milk
- 5 tbsp curd
- ½ tsp Sugar
- Salt to taste
Method to cook Paneer Kofta:
Prepare Kofta:
- In a big bowl combine all the ingredients, grated paneer, potatoes, khoya, ginger garlic paste, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, fresh coriander, ground cumin and coriander seeds, mustard oil, and raisins.
- Mix all the ingredients well together and knead into a dough.
- Make koftas (round small sized balls) of the dough, sprinkle with flour.
- Keep in the fridge for 15 mins to let the koftas firm up.
Prepare Gravy:
- Pour the oil in a pan and heat it.
- Add in the cinnamon sticks, green cardamom, brown cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, and cumin and let it crackle so that the aroma of the dry masala’s spread.
- After that, add the onions, salt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder and coriander seeds. Cook till the onions get brown.
- Add in the tomato paste and fresh milk into the gravy. Stir and let it cook on medium flame.
- Pour the curd and sugar in the pan to balance the acidity.
- Lid the pan and let it cook for 10 - 15 mins.
- Take a different pan, lightly fry the koftas in refined oil.
- Add the fried Kofta into the gravy mix. Let it cook on a medium flame for 5-6 mins.
- Garnish the gravy with fresh coriander and squeeze the lime. Now Paneer Kofta is ready to serve.
