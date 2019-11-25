Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home

Paneer is one of the most popular food items of the Indian Kitchen. Reportedly, Paneer is also recognised as 'Chenna', in some parts of North-eastern India. This indulgent and milky flavour of paneer marks it as an ideal addition to Indian curries. Paneer Kofta is a famous north Indian delicacy stuffed with aromatic goodness of raisins and khoya along with a variety of spices. This recipe is a hot and creamy recipe full of gravy. To prepare this delicious Paneer Kofta at home quickly and easily, here is the recipe:

ALSO READ | Paneer Tikka: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect Lip-smacking Dish At Home

How to cook that perfect Paneer Kofta at home?

Ingredients of Paneer Kofta

For the Kofta:

100 gm paneer, grated

1 ½ Potato, boiled & mashed

50 gm khoya

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 ½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

Fresh coriander

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp coriander seeds

2-3 tbsp mustard oil

25 gm raisins, chopped

50 gm Flour

Salt to taste

For the Gravy:

3 tbsp refined oil

2 sticks Cinnamon

6 green cardamoms

2 big brown cardamoms

12 cloves

2-3 bay leaves

2 tsp cumin

2 onions, finely chopped

4 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 ½ tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander seeds

100 gm tomato puree

100 gm fresh milk

5 tbsp curd

½ tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

ALSO READ | Makhana: Easy To Prepare Makhana Recipes You Must Check Out

Method to cook Paneer Kofta:

Prepare Kofta:

In a big bowl combine all the ingredients, grated paneer, potatoes, khoya, ginger garlic paste, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, fresh coriander, ground cumin and coriander seeds, mustard oil, and raisins.

Mix all the ingredients well together and knead into a dough.

Make koftas (round small sized balls) of the dough, sprinkle with flour.

Keep in the fridge for 15 mins to let the koftas firm up.

ALSO READ | Spinach: Healthy And Scrumptious Spinach Recipes To Try This Winter

Prepare Gravy:

Pour the oil in a pan and heat it.

Add in the cinnamon sticks, green cardamom, brown cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, and cumin and let it crackle so that the aroma of the dry masala’s spread.

After that, add the onions, salt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder and coriander seeds. Cook till the onions get brown.

Add in the tomato paste and fresh milk into the gravy. Stir and let it cook on medium flame.

Pour the curd and sugar in the pan to balance the acidity.

Lid the pan and let it cook for 10 - 15 mins.

Take a different pan, lightly fry the koftas in refined oil.

Add the fried Kofta into the gravy mix. Let it cook on a medium flame for 5-6 mins.

Garnish the gravy with fresh coriander and squeeze the lime. Now Paneer Kofta is ready to serve.

ALSO READ | Chaats: Here Are Some Scrumptious And Soul Satisfying Chaat Items To Prepare At Home