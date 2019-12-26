Paneer Kolhapuri Recipe | A Quirky And Spicy Dish That You Must-try

Paneer dishes are fulfilling. They please the mind, stomach and taste buds completely. However, many people are sceptical about cottage cheese as non-vegetarians love to enjoy chicken over paneer. Paneer Kolhapuri is a food giant which is heart pleasing. It is amongst the most loved paneer dishes. Here is a step-to-step easy way of making Paneer Kolhapuri at home.

Ingredients

For making Kolhapuri Masala

One cup of chopped onions

Six grams garlic OR Nine medium garlic cloves OR 2 teaspoons chopped garlic

One teaspoon chopped ginger

Half cup of chopped coriander leaves

Two tablespoons oil

Two teaspoons of coriander seeds

Two teaspoons of sesame seeds

One teaspoon poppy seeds

Quarter cup desiccated coconut

One saffron

Three cloves

Two green cardamoms

One small stone flower

Seeds of one black cardamom

Five Kashmiri red chillies

One medium Indian bay leaf

1 pinch grated nutmeg

2 single strands of mace

Five fenugreek seeds (methi seeds)

One-inch cinnamon

Four to five black peppers

Half teaspoon cumin seeds

More than half a cup of water for grinding

Other Ingredients

Two tablespoons of oil

Half cup of finely chopped tomatoes

Half teaspoon of Kashmiri red chilli powder

Quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder

One pinch asafoetida (Hing)

One and a half cups water OR add as required

200 grams chopped and cubed paneer

Some coriander leaves for garnishing

Salt

Instructions

Making Kolhapuri masala

Step one: Heat a pan and dry roast cinnamon, cloves, saffron, red chillies, nutmeg powder, black peppers, coriander, cumin, stone flower, Tej Patta, green cardamoms and black cardamom seeds on low flame.

Step Two: Roast till the spices become fragrant on a low flame. Make sure to keep stirring. Now, as the spices are ready, add poppy seeds, sesame seeds and desiccated coconut. Keep stirring the mixture and roast till the coconut turns golden. Remove the pan from the stove and take the dry ingredients in a different.

Step Three: Now, in the same pan, heat two tablespoons of oil and then add chopped onions. Saute the onions until they appear light brown or golden. Later, add chopped garlic and ginger. Sauté till the raw aroma of ginger-garlic goes away. Then add coriander leaves. Mix the mixture well and cook for half a minute and then switch off the flame. Mix the roasted whole spices and sautéed onion mixture in a grinder jar. Add water and grind to a smooth paste. Keep aside.

Making Paneer Kolhapuri

Step One: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in the same pan. Add finely chopped tomatoes, stir and cook till the tomatoes turn pulpy and soft. Now, add the spices; turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and a pinch of asafoetida. Mix all the spice powders properly with tomatoes.

Step Two: Add the Kolhapur masala. Mix the tomatoes and cook for three minutes on low flame. Add one cup of water. Season with salt as required. Now, bring the gravy to simmer on a medium flame for eight minutes. Do not forget to stir well.

Step Three: As soon as specks of oil start floating on the gravy, it means that the gravy is ready. Now start adding paneer cubes to the prepared gravy. Simmer for a minute. Switch off the flame.

