Paneer Pakora Recipe Sprinkled With Love For Chai Time Snacks

Crunchy, warm and comforting Pakoras are perfect tea-time snacks. From Aloo, Paneer, Pyaaz to Gobhi, assorted vegetables are dipped in the batter to fry these crisp goods. Be it winters or monsoon, this delicacy is quite preferred in Northern part of the country. Served with an array of chutneys and ketchup, Pakoras are a wholesome meal for your mood, taste buds and tummy. Furthermore, this makes an excellent tiffin option for school kids and working people. We have penned down the quick and easy-to-prepare Paneer Pakora for your any time hunger pangs.

Also read: Chocolate Recipe: Quick And Easy Recipe For Melt-in-mouth Homemade Chocolate

Ingredients to make Paneer Pakoras:

One and a half cup of gram flour or besan

A half teaspoonful of turmeric

A half teaspoonful of ginger paste

A half teaspoonful of garlic paste

A half teaspoonful of thymol seeds

200 grams of paneer

One teaspoon of red chilli powder or as per your taste

Salt as per your taste

One fresh green chilli

One cup of refined oil

Also read: Punjabi Cuisine: Cook Punjabi Dal Makhani For Your Next Dinner Party | Recipe Inside

Total time to make Paneer Pakora: 30 minutes

Time to prepare: 10 minutes

Total number of servings: 4

Step by Step method to make scrumptious Paneer Pakora

Step 1

Chop paneer into equal-sized cubes or dice it into any shape of your choice. On the other side, mix the besan or gram flour with red chilli powder and salt. Pour water in it to make it into a thick batter.

Step 2

Add finely chopped green chillies in the batter, along with ginger paste, garlic paste and carom seeds. Whisk the batter and make sure that the lumps are not formed. Keep the batter aside for about 20 minutes.

Step 3

Pick out a pan with deep bottom and heat refined oil in it. Observe when it is warm enough to fry something well, which you will get to know by its smoke. Dip diced paneer cubes into the batter. After they are fully covered softly pour one or two in the heated oil.

Also read: Pakora Kadhi: Check Out This Tasty And Delicious Recipe To Prepare This Lip-smacking Dish

Step 4

Let them fry completely and do not forget to flip if one side is fully fried. Later on, remove them on tissue paper or any absorbent paper to release extra oil. Continue with this process.

Step 5

Sprinkle chaat masala or peri-peri masala to your prepared Pakoras. Serve them hot with piping hot chai and chutney of your choice. You can also use plain or Tandoori mayonnaise to accentuate the taste.

Also read: Soup Recipes: Follow These Easy Steps To Prepare Healthy Hot Soups This Winter