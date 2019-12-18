Here's A Quick Paneer Roll Recipe For A 'Masaledaar' On-the-go Snack

Paneer Roll is a wholesome snack also served as a meal. Loaded with Indian spices, vegetables and grated cheese, this on-the-go delicacy is prepared by stuffing the ingredients in Roomali Roti. You can also include crunchy onions and thick gravy to accentuate the flavours. To showcase your creativity, add fritters topped with chaat masala as a side dish for your guests. Without any further ado, we have penned down the step-by-step method to prepare Paneer Roll.

Ingredients to prepare Paneer Roll

4 chapattis or tortillas

A half teaspoon of powdered red chilli

A half teaspoon of Garam Masala powder

A one-fourth teaspoon of curry powder

A pinch of fennel seeds

Four pinches of salt

One teaspoon of grated garlic

A half teaspoon of cumin seeds

A half bunch of coriander leaves; finely chopped

Two teaspoons of sunflower oil

Half cup of grated Paneer

Also read: Paneer Pakora Recipe Sprinkled With Love For Chai Time Snacks

For stuffing

Half finely diced carrot

One small cucumber; chopped finely

One small diced capsicum

One small chopped tomato

One finely chopped onion

One chilli; finely chopped

Also read: 5 Step Paneer Biryani Recipe For All Vegetarian Biryani Lovers

How to prepare scrumptious Paneer Roll

Pick up a pan and heat it on a medium flame. Fry fennel seeds and cumin seeds for about 30 seconds. Add chopped onions and green chillis in it Saute for about a minute until onions turn golden-brown and tender. Put chopped capsicums and carrots in it and saute it for another minute Now, add finely chopped tomato and stir for a minute or two. Pour red chilli powder, curry powder and salt, before stirring well. Add grated paneer, chopped cucumber and garam masala powder in the mixture. Mix well. Cook it on a medium flame. Garnish the vegetable blend with fresh coriander leaves and turn off the flame. Pick up a Tava and heat it over medium flame. Warm the chapatti. Pour the vegetable mixture on chapatti and firmly roll it. Serve it with chutney of your choice including ketchup, Pudina or mayonnaise

Also read: Paneer Recipe: A Quick And Simple Way To Make Paneer At Home

Also read: Paneer Chilli Recipe: The Easiest Way To Make This Lip-smacking Appetizer