Quick Patishapta Recipe With Khoya Filling To Prepare At Home

Uttarayan, popularly known as Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, is around the corner. The celebration of most of the festivals in India is incomplete without food and sweets. Many of us who don't eat sweets, in general, treat our sweet tooth mostly during a festive season. And when it comes to sweet dishes, it is difficult to ignore West Bengal. Apart from Roshgulla and Sandesh, a dessert named Patishapta is commonly cooked during the kite festival. It is a traditional pancake-like recipe. Here is a step by step Patishapta recipe, you can try at home.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 30 Minutes

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Serving: 4

Course: Dessert

Ingredients

For the batter:

1 Cup Refined flour/maida

1/2 Cup Sooji (semolina)

1/4 Cup Rice flour

1 1/2 - 2 Cups Milk

To cooking oil

For the filling:

3 Cups Coconut/khoya, grated

2 Tbsp Sugar (could be substituted with jaggery)

3-4 green cardamoms

Cooking Method

Prepare the filling:

In a wok (or a bowl-shaped frying pan) mix grated coconut with sugar or jaggery and keep it over low flame. If you are preparing the filling with khoya, add little milk. After a while, add cardamom in it. Keep stirring the mixture until it gets gluey. Keep the wok aside for a while to cool. The filling will take around 15 to 20 minutes to cool down. Meanwhile, start preparing Patishapta.

Preparing the batter for Patishapta:

Mix maida, sooji and rice flour in a bowl. Add milk and start making the batter. Mix it carefully without making any lumps. Place the mixture aside for half an hour. Later, heat a non-stick pan on a medium flame. Add a little oil in it. Pour a thin layer of the mixture(maida, sooji and rice flour) on it and spread it quickly with the ladle. Put the filling lengthwise at the centre of it and roll it. Keep cooking until the colour turns into light brown. Repeat the process with the rest of the batter and filling. You can serve it either hot or cold. Pour condensed milk over it before serving to make it taste better.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock*)