'Nduja Avocado Toast Recipe: Here's A Three Step Guide To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Toast is amongst the first things people think of whenever they want to enjoy a simple breakfast. However, many foodies, especially those who also love to cook, enjoy trying out unique ways to make toast in a different way to satisfy their stomach.

For such food enthusiasts, here is a distinct recipe of the Nduja Avocado Toast that one can try making at home:

Ingredients to prepare Nduja Avocado Toast

1 avocado, halved, flesh scooped out

1 stalk celery, finely diced

2 ounces extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons 'nduja

Juice of 1 lime

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 baguette, sliced lengthwise into halves

1 plum tomato, halved

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

4 radishes, sliced

Directions to prepare Nduja Avocado Toast

Step One:

Take a bowl to start mashing the avocado with the celery with olive oil and half cup of 'nduja. Combine the mixture with lime juice, salt and pepper. Make sure to mix properly before setting it aside.

Step Two:

Now, toast the bread until it becomes crispy and crunchy. Till the time it is warm, rub with the cut side of the tomato. Then spread two tablespoons of 'nduja. Sprinkle a little more olive oil on it and drizzle with flaky sea salt.

Step Three:

Top the toasted bread with the avocado smash and garnish the mixture with cilantro, slices of radish and smudges of the remaining 'nduja. To enjoy the Nduja Avocado Toast, slice it in half before serving. The dish will stay crispy and chewy for at least four to five hours.

Different types of servings

