Frikkadel Recipe: Learn How To Cook This Delicious South-African Dish At Home

This is a classic recipe that the Burghers, an ethnic Eurasian group from Sri Lanka, has given a slight twist. These meatballs dish are made up of rice and curried meat, which is wrapped in banana leaves and then steamed. Learn how to cook this delicious exotic south-African dish at home for your next party. This dish will definitely bring out a different, unique impression as it is not well-known in India:

Frikkadels recipe: Ingredients and steps to make

Ingredients needed for the dish

500g minced beef

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 cup soft breadcrumbs

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp ground paprika

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

1tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Also Read: Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Recipe For People Who Are Die-hard Fans Of Chicken

Also Read:Egg Recipe: Check Out How To Prepare Boiled Egg Bhurji For The Cold Wintry Morning

Directions to follow:

Combine all ingredients and blend well.

Through rolling portions into balls, shape the meatballs and gently press down to flatten them.

In a non-stick frying pan heat the oil and brown both sides of the meatballs.

Reduce heat and cook until the meat ceases to be pink.

Serve on top of the mashed potatoes with creamy garlic.

Also read: Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe

Tip: The South-African dish can also be eaten with a spicy dipping sauce as a starter or as an evening snack

Gently mix the mixture with two forks. Moisten the crumbs of bread with a tablespoon of milk before they are added. Remove the meat moisture and the Frikkadel can be dried out. When cooking, if your meatballs fall apart, the chances are that your ingredients will not be finely chopped. Your beef can be mixed with pork.

Also read: Ragi Waffle Recipe With Maple Syrup Which Makes For A Perfect Dish For Breakfast

Also read: Here's A Delicious Jain Pasta Recipe That You Must Check Out