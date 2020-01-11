Clever Hack Of Turning 12-inch Pizza Into Giant Garlic Bread Becomes Internet Sensation

A Twitter user recently came up with a clever hack of turning a 12-inch margarita into giant version garlic pizza bread. Lauren Faulkner recently took to Twitter to reveal that her favourite dish on the menu of Domino's can be made just by adding garlic butter to a margarita. In her post she explains that one only needs to add garlic butter as a topping to a normal margarita to make it a 12-inch garlic pizza bread.

The mini garlic pizza bread from dominoes is the best thing on menu hands down and I only just realised you can add garlic butter to a margarita and just get a massive one, I’m so happy pic.twitter.com/Tji2ctPpHB — Lauren Faulkner (@lauzyfaulks) January 8, 2020

Its one of the toppings option btw pic.twitter.com/aJMvOq7ePQ — Lauren Faulkner (@lauzyfaulks) January 8, 2020

Her clever genius trick has already received around 22,000 likes and 14,000 retweets. One netizen also pointed out that she can also add her own toppings and could even add more cheese and more garlic butter to make it more 'garlicky, cheesy garlic pizza bread'. Another Twitter user wrote, “Would be excellent news if we weren't on a diet for the next six months”. Domino's even replied to her tweet and asked her to check for another surprise.

Or you can add double garlic butter, herbs and extra cheese for the best big garlic bread you’ve ever had, thank me later ✌🏻 — rudders (@cherudds) January 8, 2020

I don’t know why but this tweet is so wholesome and cute 🥺❤️😂 — 𝙎𝙤𝙥𝙝. (@sophxjohnson) January 8, 2020

Game changer..🍕 Check your DM's for a treat, Lauren! 😜 — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) January 10, 2020

Pizza buffet

While Lauren came up with a perfect hack to make her favourite dish on menu bigger in size, another Pizza lover couple who were looking for a budget wedding said 'I dough' and also fed their guests a pizza buffet. The couple reportedly placed a massive order worth $450 at Dominos. Victoria and Tom Browne ditched the plans of a traditional wedding ceremony while planning their unison and that too in a budget. Victoria reportedly contacted the local branch of the global pizza chain and asked if they would be able to bake a bunch of pizzas for the money they were offering. The 26-year-old was thrilled to know that the workers of the pizza outlet agreed to cater to all her guests.

