Places In Mumbai That Are Perfect To Enjoy Delicious French Food

French food items are quirky in taste with a blend of interesting ingredients. The dish manages to mix well with the mood of the eater. French food comes in variety and there are all kinds of food to satisfy any type of hunger. To enjoy the best French food in Mumbai, here is a list of some of the best restaurants in the city that offers this cuisine.

Mustard, Worli

Mustard is amongst the most popular restaurants in Mumbai when it comes to French food because of its distinct way of serving Bengali Cuisine alongside its French food. The combination may sound weird but shockingly it blends perfectly together. The restaurant's best offers are Pisalardiere and it is also known for its delicious French salads. It is located in Atria Mall and only costs ₹2100 for two people.

Le Pain Quotidien, Powai

Le Pain Quotidien leaves their customer feeling deeply satisfied with their feel-good offerings that are too delicious to miss out. The French food items made with fresh ingredients gives out the authentic taste of French items in the city. The place offers the best Seared Basil Chicken in the town and it is amongst the must-try items. The place only costs ₹2200 for two people and anyone can visit this place in Hotel Rodas.

Slink & Bardot, Worli

Slink & Bardot is amongst the purest French restaurants in Mumbai and its cuisine is rich in many ways. While visiting this restaurant one must try its Gratin Dauphinois which is too heartwarming. The service is interesting and it blends well with the need of the customer. It is located in Thadani House and a couple can enjoy their delightful food in approximately ₹2200.

Le Cirque Signature, Chakala

If a person lives near the Chakala area, then they probably must have visited Le Cirque Signature as it is amongst the most-loved places of the locality. It costs approximately ₹6000 for a couple but the continental food and French cuisine are soul pleasing here. Located in Leela Mumbai, one can easily find this place. For people who truly love French offerings, this place is heaven.

