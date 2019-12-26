Jalebi Places In Mumbai Where You Can Relish On The Much-loved Indian Sweet Dish

From being a recipe listed in Al Baghdadi's cookery book to being a scrumptious dish in the streets of India, jalebi has had a journey of eternity. Jalebi, introduced in Iran, was a sweet-sugary dish the locals had during the Iftaar gatherings of Ramzan. With globalisation, the dish migrated to different parts of the globe, including India. Reportedly, ‘Gunyagunabodhini’, a cookery book introduced in AD 1600, introduced different varieties of jalebi to Indians. With a deep history and a rich taste, jalebi has turned into an inevitable part of Indian cuisine.

(Image Source: Anushka Raz's Instagram)

Also Read | Mumbai Food: These Places In The City Will Treat Your Tastebuds With Delicious Tacos

Jalebi places in Mumbai

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has evolved from being a fishing village to a metropolis. Reportedly, the city of dreams attracts the maximum amount of migrants who have brought a plethora of culinary culture to the city. One such dish that has evolved with time is jalebi, the sweet-sugary dish that is one of the most popular sweet dishes. Here are three places that serve the best jalebis in the city.

Tip Top Farsan, Multiple outlets

Located in the heart of the city, this place serves some of the best jalebis in the city. According to reports, this jalebi place in Mumbai has been serving some of the tastiest Jalebis for the past five decades. Besides the hot Jalebis, the place also serves some of the tastiest fafdas in the city.

Address: Vora Apartment, Shop No:2, Vallabh Baug Ln, Near Achija Restaurant, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400077

Also Read | Mumbai Food: Checkout Some Of The Best Deep Fried Oreos In Mumbai

Pancharatna Jalebi House, Girgaum

Located at the heart of Mumbai, this place serves some of the tastiest jalebis along with crispy and tasty fafdas. This humble little jalebi joint has a massive following among the locals, who gather in long queues on weekends to savour on jalebis. Along with their sugary delight, they also serve tasty and flavourful kachori.

(Image Source: World of India's Instagram)

Address: Tata Road No 1, Opposite Roxy, Charni Road East, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Purushottam Kandoi Haribhai Damodar Mithaiwala

This humble-little confectionery joint has its presence in different places across the city. From fresh farsan and namkeen to a variety of sweets, the place has everything a sweet-lover quenches for. With outlets in Chembur, Matunga, Ghatkopar and more, this spot is easily accessible.



Address: B1, RM Bhattad Rd, Ramnager, Sheetal Co-op Housing Society, West, Ram Nagar, Sheetal Co-op Housing Society, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092



Also Read | MasterChef India: Ranveer Brar Nails The Blind Jalebi Challenge Like A Pro; Watch Video

Also Read | North Indian Delicacies: Check Out These Recipes For Jalebi And Rabdi