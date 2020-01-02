Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Try The Yummy And Authentic Chicken Vada Pav In Mumbai

Vada pav is a popular food item that is synonymous with Mumbai. Vada Pav is authentically Mumbaikar’s most loved and most eaten food item in the city. It is one of the simplest, cheap and delicious snacks that one can get in each and every corner of Mumbai. Chicken vada pav is another lip-smacking delicacy that is not only loved by the folks of Mumbai but also appreciated by the lovers of vada pav. This variant of vada pav is available in very few places in Mumbai, but these places serve it just perfectly. So, here are some of the best places to try the tasty chicken vada pav-

Also read | Masala Vada Pav Recipe For All The Street Food Lovers Out There!

Best places to try the yummy and authentic chicken vada pav in Mumbai

Nothing But Chicken

The taste of Chicken Vada Pav is really good at Nothing But Chicken. The patty of the vada pav is made of crushed chicken with onion, coriander and a mixture of spices. The chicken vada pav is slight spicy due to its tasty masala and delicious cheese jalapeno sauce drizzled generously. The patty of the vada pav is grilled and tastes uniquely scrumptious with some butter on it. People enjoy eating chicken vada pav here and it is one of the most crowded places for chicken vada pav. People also eat Chicken Breast and Chicken Salad over here.

Location

Nothing But Chicken, Shop 14, Prestige Garden, Nitin Company, Panch Pakhadi, Thane West, Thane

Nothing But Chicken, 15, Dheeraj Arcade, Pali Market, Pali Hill, Bandra (West)

Image source: @foodiemotions

Image source: @mumbai_foodinpixels

Also read | Vada Pav Hotspots In Mumbai: Best Vada Pav Places All Over Mumbai

HBO Café – Hey Belly, Ola!

HBO Café serves tasty chicken vada pav and people love to eat this food item here. At this café, you will also get other tasty burgers, shawarma, chili cheese fries, chicken drumstick, white pasta, chicken popcorn, and pink pasta. People visit this café to have chicken vada pav, cheesy fries, and pasta especially.

Location

138/14, Empire Building, D.N Road, Opposite CST Station, Fort, Mumbai

Image source: @gourmet_traveller

Also read | Vada Pav Story: How Did This Tasty Snack Come Into Being?

Mahim Khau Gali

Here you will get really tasty chicken vada pav with a different taste. At this popular street of amazing food items, you will get the most eaten and yummiest vada pav. The chicken vada pav is made of boiled potatoes, spices, capsicum, carrots, strips of chicken and bread crumbs coated in fluffy egg.

Location

Chicken vada pav 12, Next lane to Midland restaurant on Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim Balamia Road

Image source: @makrand_the mak

Also read | Fusion Vada Pav Takes The Internet By Storm, Triggers Mixed Reactions