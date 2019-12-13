Fusion Vada Pav Takes The Internet By Storm, Triggers Mixed Reactions

India's famous sweet Gulab Jamun seems to be the top choice for fusion food as a new cringe-worthy fusion snack has hit the Internet. After 'gulab jamun ki sabzi' and 'gulab jamun pizza', the new snack 'Gulab jamun vada pav' has stunned the netizens. Vada Pav is the most popular street food enjoyed all over India. And, gulab jamun is the most loved sweet by the people of India. But, the combination of these two food has recorded a range of reactions amongst internet users.

The picture shared by a Twitter user shows a pav with a gulab jamun stuffed inside. Generally the pav has a vada as stuffing but this version was a complete change from the original one.

Netizens Amused

Shared on December 10, the post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments. While most people detested the idea of this snack and couldn't bear the sight of it, others showed eagerness to try the new snack. Take a look at Netizen's reactions.

How to unsee this? — डिजिटल कैमरा 🎥 (@RQCL3l0QRfRzYlY) December 10, 2019

pic.twitter.com/XZdEr8cC8q — Lazysaurus Polem who's scared of wind gusts🌈 (@olrawnder) December 10, 2019

This isn't a bad combo actually! Would love to try this sometime! 😁 — Gaurav Bhanderi (@Patel_GP) December 10, 2019

Heard Of Gulab Jamun Pizza?

Not too long ago, gulab jamun pizza' got everyone talking online. According to reports, a restaurant in Pakistan has come up with this innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform shared a picture of the pizza which took the internet by storm. It has juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, they ask. While some are ready to give it a try, others are disgusted by the idea.

Gulab Jaman Pizza 🤦🏽‍♂️😠 pic.twitter.com/9NSkyoi0f1 — NayaDaur Media (@nayadaurpk) November 7, 2019

