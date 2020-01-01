Masala Vada Pav Recipe For All The Street Food Lovers Out There!

Vada Pav is amongst the most loved and most eaten food item in the City of Dreams, Mumbai. From college students, corporate workers to Bollywood stars, people from all walks of life have openly confessed their love for this all-time-snack. The city that never sleeps kick-starts its mornings with this delicious jun food. However, Vada Pav has found it delicious upgrade just to make you feel lost in its wondrous taste. Here is a simple and pleasing recipe of Masala Vada Pav.

Ingredients for preparing Masala Vada pav

Three potatoes

One teaspoon of green chilli paste

Half tsp turmeric powder

Half tsp of red chilli powder

Half tsp of roasted cumin powder

Half tsp of coriander powder

Quarter tsp of garam masala powder

One tsp of mustard seed

Two teaspoons or more oil for frying

For Batter

Two cups of gram flour (Besan)

One teaspoon of turmeric powder

One tsp of red chilli powder

One tsp or more salt to blend in the taste

For Masala

One finely chopped onion

One finely chopped tomato

One tbsp or more Butter

Two pav or buns

Oil for frying

Two tbsp of Schezwan sauce

Steps to prepare Masala vada pav

Step one

In a pressure cooker, boil potatoes for at least four whistles. Now, remove the skin and mash the potatoes with a masher. Take a non-stick pan and pour some oil over it. Now add the paste of green chill. Saute for few seconds and add all spices and then sprinkle some salt.

Step two

Start adding the mashed potatoes and mix them properly. Remove the mixture from heat and keep them aside. Start making small round shaped balls of the mixture when it cools down. In a bowl, add gram flour, salt, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Mix it thoroughly and add water to the batter. Dip balls in the batter and start frying in hot oil until it starts appearing golden in colour.

Step three

Now, take pav and cut from the middle. Apply butter, green chutney, and tomato sauce. Put vada, press with pav. In a non-stick pan heat, one tablespoon of butter and sauté onion until they are brownish in appearance. Saute tomatoes until they are soft.

Step four

Add Schezwan sauce and sprinkle salt and one tablespoon of water. Cook on high flame for them for two minutes. Add the pressed vada pav in it, and cook for one minute on high flame. Combine all the masala over vada pav and after 30 secs, switch off the flame and serve hot with tea.

