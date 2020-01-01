Masala Vada Pav Recipe For All The Street Food Lovers Out There!

Vada Pav is amongst the most loved and most eaten food item in the City of Dreams, Mumbai. From college students, corporate workers to Bollywood stars, people from all walks of life have openly confessed their love for this all-time-snack. The city that never sleeps kick-starts its mornings with this delicious jun food. However, Vada Pav has found it delicious upgrade just to make you feel lost in its wondrous taste. Here is a simple and pleasing recipe of Masala Vada Pav.
Three potatoes
One teaspoon of green chilli paste
Half tsp turmeric powder
Half tsp of red chilli powder
Half tsp of roasted cumin powder
Half tsp of coriander powder
Quarter tsp of garam masala powder
One tsp of mustard seed
Two teaspoons or more oil for frying
Two cups of gram flour (Besan)
One teaspoon of turmeric powder
One tsp of red chilli powder
One tsp or more salt to blend in the taste
One finely chopped onion
One finely chopped tomato
One tbsp or more Butter
Two pav or buns
Oil for frying
Two tbsp of Schezwan sauce
In a pressure cooker, boil potatoes for at least four whistles. Now, remove the skin and mash the potatoes with a masher. Take a non-stick pan and pour some oil over it. Now add the paste of green chill. Saute for few seconds and add all spices and then sprinkle some salt.
Start adding the mashed potatoes and mix them properly. Remove the mixture from heat and keep them aside. Start making small round shaped balls of the mixture when it cools down. In a bowl, add gram flour, salt, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Mix it thoroughly and add water to the batter. Dip balls in the batter and start frying in hot oil until it starts appearing golden in colour.
Now, take pav and cut from the middle. Apply butter, green chutney, and tomato sauce. Put vada, press with pav. In a non-stick pan heat, one tablespoon of butter and sauté onion until they are brownish in appearance. Saute tomatoes until they are soft.
Add Schezwan sauce and sprinkle salt and one tablespoon of water. Cook on high flame for them for two minutes. Add the pressed vada pav in it, and cook for one minute on high flame. Combine all the masala over vada pav and after 30 secs, switch off the flame and serve hot with tea.
