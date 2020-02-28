The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Planning To Go Gluten-free? Know The Food Products & Its Impact

Food

What are the gluten-free food list and gluten free products are some of the widely asked questions online, take a look at some gluten-free foods and its impact

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gluten-free

Gluten-free food and gluten-free diet is the one the most widely searched terms on the internet today. Many across the globe are indulging in a gluten-free diet for either maintaining a healthy body or losing on some weight. Gluten is reportedly a group of proteins, called prolamins and glutelins which occur with starch in various cereal grains.

If you are planning on skipping it and going gluten-free, here's everything you need to know about the much-hyped topic. 

Gluten free food list 

Before getting into the depth of gluten-free food, take a look at the gluten free food list. 

  • citric fruits
  • cruciferous vegetables, including cauliflower and broccoli
  • greens, such as spinach, green beans, radishes
  • starchy vegetables, including potatoes and corn
  • bell peppers
  • mushrooms
  • Chicken, seafood, poultry, red meat
  • Milk, cheese, cottage cheese, yoghurt
  • Avocado oil, olive oil, coconut oil
  • oranges and grapefruit
  • oats

Also Read | 'No Protein Shake. No Gluten. All Organic', Says Ayushmann Khurrana

According to reports, avoiding gluten means giving up or reducing the intake of traditional bread, cereals, pasta, pizza, and a lot more. Many reports also suggest gluten is present in many other products, including frozen vegetables, food sauces, natural flavours, noodles, and most importantly in packaged foodstuff. Hence it is important to learn about it from a specialist. 

Also Read | Five gluten-free snacks that can be prepared within minutes

If you are planning to go gluten-free, then make sure you visit the right specialist and it is vital to know the details of it in-depth.  Or else, one can reportedly face some severe nutritional deficiencies. Moreover, gluten has also been termed as a ‘good bacteria’ in human bodies. 

Also Read | Wheatgrass: Health benefits & side effects of consuming this gluten-free product

How do gluten free products impact one’s body?

As per reports, gluten may not have an adverse effect on many people. It is reported to be simple, but a strict diet to follow. All you need to is cut down on the highest intake of whole grains, including wheat dishes twice a day. You can replace wheat products with the above-given gluten free products. Moreover, most of the gluten free products are reported to be filling, plus healthy.

Also Read | Diwali 2019: Healthy gluten-free snacks you should try this year

(Please note that the above-mentioned gluten free food products are sourced from various articles. The list may include more food products as well)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CM ANNOUNCES RS 25,000 EX GRATIA
INDIA'S RESPONSE TO PAK AT UNHRC
CONG DELEGATION TO VISIT RIOT AREAS
2ND-YOUNGEST SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE
NIRBHAYA: PAWAN FILES CURATIVE PLEA
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST