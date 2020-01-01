Wheatgrass: Health Benefits & Side Effects Of Consuming This Gluten-free Product

Wheatgrass is also known as Triticum Aestivum. Wheatgrass, a gluten-free product, is largely accessible in liquid and powder form. Consumption of this beneficial element can be done alone or with a combination of some other dietary substances. It has also been listed as a superfood because of the benefits that are observed in it.

Wheatgrass is available mostly in different forms of juice, capsule, pills, powder, and tablets.

The best form to consume wheatgrass

According to medical experts, the best way to consume it is in its most natural form. So, the consumption of wheatgrass juice is also very beneficial to health. Other than its juice, consuming it in the form of powder is better than having capsules or tablets.

Nutrients in wheatgrass

Experts say that wheatgrass includes over 100 different essential nutrients, but the most important elements present in it is chlorophyll. Due to its chlorophyll content, it gets its bright green colour

Wheatgrass, according to medical experts, is a natural liver cleanser and detoxifier. It works as an antioxidant and hence lessens the free radical damage. This can help avoid pre-mature ageing.

Wheatgrass also has amino acids- which are considered as the building blocks of protein. It also includes enzymes that are needed for digestion and has several vitamins and minerals too.

Wheatgrass has many amazing nutrients comprising chlorophyll, electrolytes including magnesium and calcium, amino acids, antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acid, iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and selenium.

Health benefits of wheatgrass

Wheatgrass helps your body to deal with many problems and treat them properly. The benefits of wheatgrass can work wonders on your body and help you get that natural way of treatment. Following are some of the popular benefits of consuming wheatgrass.

Treats skin diseases

Reduces food cravings

Detoxes your cells

Improves immunity

Stimulates circulation

Reduces fatigue

Treats arthritis

Improves digestion

Best time to consume wheatgrass

The best time to consume wheatgrass juice or powder is after you wake up on an empty stomach. You can have your breakfast after 20 minutes of consuming its juice.

Note: Wheatgrass juice should be consumed on an empty stomach only.

Side effects of wheatgrass

Though wheatgrass has many benefits it also has some side effects:

Nausea

Constipation

Loss of appetite

Influenza

Headache

Although wheatgrass has become popular in recent years, there is yet some information that is lacking behind its medical benefits. Hence, it is advised by the medical experts that wheatgrass should not be consumed during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

DISCLAIMER:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

