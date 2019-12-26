Pot Chilli Mushroom Recipe: Quick And Easy Way To Make This Tasty Dish At Home

Pot Chilli Mushroom, a star dish of the Chinese cuisine, is a simple recipe that requires fewer efforts and limited ingredients. The popular Chinese dish can be served with fried rice, noodles, fettuccine pasta or even dinner rolls or bread. Here is the recipe of the popular Chinese dish- Pot Chilli Mushroom.

Important details about Pot Chilli Mushroom recipe:

Cuisine: Chinese

Duration: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients required to make Pot Chilli Mushroom recipe:

200 to 250 gms chopped white button mushrooms

1 small to medium chopped bell pepper

¼ cup chopped onion or spring onions

1 tbsp finely chopped celery

½ tbsp finely chopped ginger

½ tbsp finely chopped garlic

2 to 3 finely chopped green chillies

1 tbsp cornflour dissolved in water

½ tbsp rice vinegar or rice wine

½ tsp freshly crushed black pepper

½ tbsp sugar as required

salt as required

2 tbsp oil

½ tbsp green chilli sauce

½ tbsp red chilli sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 or 1 1/2 cups water or vegetable stock

How to prepare Pot Chilli Mushroom recipe at home:

Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a wok or a pan in medium flame. Add chopped mushrooms, onions and spring onions, and fry it till the ingredients turn translucent.

After the contents in the pan or wok seem cooked, add finely chopped ginger, garlic, and chopped green chillies to the mixture. Stir fry it for a minute, and then add chopped or sliced bell papers, and finely chopped celery to the pan.

Stir the pan for 2 minutes, after which you need to add boiled mushrooms into the wok or pan. Stir fry the mushroom-mixture for seven to eight minutes or until the mushrooms turn brown.

In the next step, add the cornflour dissolved water to the mushroom mixture, along with 1/4 tbsp of green chilli sauce and red chilli sauce to the pan.

After the mushroom mixture absorbs the sauce, add 1 tbsp soy sauce, crushed black pepper and salt to taste. After a minute, add vegetable stock to the mixture and bring it to boil.

One can add cornflour to thicken the pot chilli mushroom recipe. After the curry has attained the required consistency, add rice vinegar and some spring onion or celery as a garnish. Your Pot Chilli Mushroom is ready to be served.



