Potatoes Health Benefits; Things You Did Not Know About The Vegetable. Read Here!

A potato is one vegetable which is available in abundance throughout the year. It is cheap and can be grown in seasonal farms. The potato by-products come in different shapes and sizes and never disappoints in terms of taste as well. But this underground root is not only tasty and enjoyed best as a fry, but it has several health benefits as well. Here we have listed a few:

Maintains our bones

Potatoes are rich in phosphorous, calcium and iron-zinc properties. According to health journals, these elements are important for maintaining healthy bone growth and also the structure of the bones. Potatoes are rich in magnesium as well.

Curb cancer

According to scientific journals, folate participates in DNA construction and repair as they are rich in folate. According to reports, folates helps to curb generation of cancerous cells in the body. Vitamin C and fibre input can help in reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.

Inflammation

To develop and maintain cell membranes and increase nerve impulses, choline in potatoes can help. According to reports from Health Line, potatoes can help in muscle movement and learning. One potato can be enough choline for one day.

Maintains blood pressure

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, potatoes contain enough potassium for a day. One can opt for a low sodium intake and maintain good blood pressure, which in turn helps in the widening of vessels. Potatoes are a good source of potassium and decrease levels of blood pressure gradually.

Strengthens immunity

According to health reports, potatoes can be a good source of Vitamin C which helps in maintaining immunity. A good way to maintain immunity is to have a regular amount of potatoes on a regular basis. Potatoes are also good for digestion and heart health.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.