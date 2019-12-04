Shepherd's Pie Recipe: Here's How You Can Experiment With Potatoes And Meat

Shepherd’s Pie is a traditional dish from England. The classic Shepherd’s Pie is made with lamb or mutton. People even prefer making it with beef. Shepherd’s Pie is basically a casserole with a layer of cooked meat and vegetables, topped with mashed potatoes and baked in the oven until the mashed potatoes are well browned.

Ingredients

1 1/2 to 2 pounds potatoes (about 3 large potatoes), peeled and quartered

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1-2 cups vegetables—diced carrots, corn, peas

1 1/2 lbs ground round beef

1/2 cup beef broth

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt, pepper, other seasonings of choice

Preparation

Place the peeled and quartered potatoes in a medium-sized pot. Cover with cold water. Add a teaspoon of salt. Cook until it is tender, for 20 minutes. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in a large sauté pan in medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook for about 6 to 10 minutes.

If you put vegetables, put it according to their cooking time. Carrots should be cooked with the onions because they take as long as the onions to be cooked. If you are including peas or corn, add them at the end when the onions are cooked, or after the meat starts to cook, as they take very less cooking time.

Add ground beef to the pan with the onions and vegetables. Cook until it is no longer pink. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Bring the broth to a simmer and reduce the heat. Cook uncovered for 10 minutes, adding more beef broth if necessary, to keep the meat from drying out.

When the potatoes are cooked, remove them from the pot and place them in a bowl with the remaining 4 tbsp of butter. Mash with a fork or potato masher, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread the beef, onions, and vegetables in an even layer in a large baking dish.

Spread the mashed potatoes over the top of the ground beef. Rough up the surface of the mashed potatoes with a fork so there are peaks that will get well browned. You can even use a fork to make creative designs in the mashed potatoes. Place in a 400°F oven and cook until it is browned and bubbling, about 30 minutes. If necessary, broil for the last few minutes to help the surface of the mashed potatoes turn brown.

