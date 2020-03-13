Protein Rich Food For Vegans And Vegetarians That Will Ensure They Maintain A Healthy Diet

It is a very common thing to see vegans and vegetarians face problems keeping their protein levels high. However, there are many ingredients of vegan food rich in protein. Consuming some organic food rich in protein might help vegans and take away the problem. Here is a list of some protein-rich food for vegans and vegetarians.

Vegan food rich in protein

Soya, Tofu, etc

Tofu, tempeh and edamame are all different products that have originated from soybeans. They are popular for being a whole source of protein which means that they can easily supply the body with all the essential amino acids easily. Tofu is processed from bean curds that have been pressed together, just like cheesemaking. It does not have much taste itself but has got the amazing ability to easily absorb the flavour of the ingredients it's prepared with. This organic food rich in protein is a great choice for all the vegans.

Green Peas

Green peas are also a great source of protein that can be consumed by the vegans. A single serving of green peas contains 9 grams of protein per cooked cup (240 ml) which just tops a cup of milk by some grams. Green peas are also recommended as it severs 25% of your daily fibre, vitamin A, C, K, thiamine, folate, and manganese requirements. They are also a great source of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and several other B vitamins.

Oats

Consuming oats is a simple and quite efficient way to add protein to any diet. Using half a cup (120 ml) of dry oats will serve approximately 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fibre. This serving also gives good amounts of magnesium, zinc, phosphorus and folate. While some do not consider oats as a complete protein, no other commonly consumed grains like rice and wheat can serve the number of protein oats do. One can easily use oats in a number of different techniques starting from oatmeal to veggie burgers. They can also be grounded into flour and used for baking and is a perfect choice of vegan food rich in protein.

