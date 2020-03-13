Protein-rich Food For Vegetarians For A Healthy And Fit Body

Protein is a crucial component of a person's daily diet. There are numerous benefits of proteins like weight loss, increased muscle mass etc. There are plenty of options for a protein-rich diet. There is a misconception that protein can be found abundantly just in non-vegetarian food like eggs, chicken and seafood. There are plenty of options to choose from vegetarian food items that are rich in protein. Here is a list of some of the best protein rich food for vegetarians.

Soy

Soy is a versatile food ingredient that can be turned into many different and delicious forms. Soya beans can also be cooked and eaten or be consumed as soy milk. 100 gm of soya beans contain 15 gm of protein. Soy is a complete protein ingredient that has blood-pressure-lowering and LDL-cholesterol oxidising benefits.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts are often considered as fatty foods but in reality, they are a powerhouse of energy for those who require protein. Certain types of nuts and seeds are particularly protein-rich like almonds, cashews, chia seeds and flaxseeds. 30 gm serving of almonds contains 6 gm of protein. Nuts and seeds satisfy the hunger fast and are also very easy to carry.

Lentils and pulses

Lentils and pulses are other great sources of proteins. Lentils have almost no saturated fat or sodium. Indians are no strangers to lentils as they consume dal almost every day. Chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans and even peas are an easy way to increase protein intake.

Oats and oatmeal

Oats are one of the easiest ways to add protein to one’s diet. Oats are not a complete protein ingredient but they do contain higher-quality protein that is not found in more commonly consumed grains like rice and wheat. Choosing a bowl of oats in breakfast is the best way to keep the heart healthy and also to increase protein intake.