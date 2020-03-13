Immunity Booster Foods In India To Include In Your Diet To Help Fight Infections

Coronavirus has been detected in India. However, the vaccination of the same is yet to come. As per WHO, the virus is more likely to affect people who do not have a good immune system and fall sick quite often. During this time, you need to take care of your health so that you do not fall sick. There are many immunity booster foods in India that can help you stay fit and healthy. Let us take a look at some details on how to increase immunity and the immunity booster foods in India.

How to increase immunity?

You need to not only eat healthy food but also make sure you have good hygiene. It is important to wash hands with an antiseptic soap and using a sanitizer while travelling. Adding to that, food also plays a vital role in boosting immunity. Immunity booster foods in India are eggs, fruits, green vegetables and many more things that come under the category of natural immunity booster foods. Let us take a look at some of the immunity booster foods in India.

Immunity booster foods in India

After the first step on how to increase immunity, you need to eat these foods. These foods are rich in vitamins and minerals that will help you in increasing immunity. These foods also have macronutrients that consist of protein, carb and fats.

Giloy

It helps in purifying the blood and fight the bad bacteria in the body. Having warm water with one tablespoon of giloy powder in the morning is beneficial. It is also one of the most powerful Ayurvedic herbs.

Gooseberry

Gooseberry that is also called amla in Hindi is also the best natural immunity booster foods. It consists of Vitamin C that helps boost the immune system. As per reports, the amount of vitamin C in one amla is equal to that of 20 oranges. You can consume it in juice form or just raw.

Apple

As they say, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Apple is one of the most important foods that help in boosting the immune system. It is one of the natural immunity booster food that is available in the market.

Coconut

Raw coconut is also a natural immunity booster food. Not only raw coconut but coconut water and pure cold-pressed oil also come in the category. Avoid other variations of coconut oil.