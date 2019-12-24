Get Winter Ready With These Tea Recipes To Boost Your Immunity And Keep Yourself Warm

Winters are all about feeling warm and cozy while you devour all delicious winter delicacies to satisfy your hunger cravings. One of the most common beverages to keep you warm during winters is tea. In India, tea is known to be one of the essentials in winters. It is an easy way to keep your body warm and it also doesn’t require much time to be prepared. A cup of tea is bliss on a cold winter morning. Here are five interesting tea recipes to help you keep your body warm this winters.

Fruit infused tea

Fruit infused tea is basically chamomile tea with ginger, orange chunks, berries, and mint leaves. While chamomile tea helps in boosting immunity during the winter season, ginger and fresh berries will give a good flavour to it and also double the effect. You can also team up chamomile tea with apples for a different combination.

Lemon ginger tea

Ginger and lemon is one of the traditional combinations for a good winter tea recipe. Honey can also be added to the tea for better effect. Honey helps in managing cold and cough while lemon is packed with Vitamin C. Ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help in keeping the body healthy and warm in winters.

Haldi tea

Turmeric is one of the classic ingredients that is used in winters to boost immunity. Turmeric is also a pain reliever. It is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that help in keeping the body warm in winters. All you need to do is combine turmeric, black pepper, honey and ginger for a well-brewed tea. This will detoxify your body and help in avoiding toxin overload.

Masala Chai

What are winters without a perfect cup of masala chai? Cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, star anise and more flavours of Indian spices put together to create a perfect cup of masala chai is certainly something that will keep you warm and help in curing cold and cough. Masala Chai is one of the most preferred teas in India and is also known to be a household staple.

Tomato and Jasmine tea

Tangy and fresh tomato puree along with goodness of jasmine comes together with tabasco and thyme for a concoction that can be your go-to-brew this season. It is an innovative combination of tea and soup that is a perfect tailor-made brew for the winter season. Tomato is rich in Vitamin C that helps in coping with winters and also helps in maintaining good health.

