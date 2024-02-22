Advertisement

During the crucial stages of early development, toddlers require a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients to support their growth and overall health. Protein plays a vital role in building and repairing tissues, supporting immune function, and ensuring proper growth and development. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, “providing adequate protein intake is particularly important during the toddler years to meet the increased demands of growing bodies.”

Here are some protein-rich foods you can add to your toddler's diet to promote healthy growth and development.

Advertisement

Eggs

Eggs are a nutritious powerhouse, packed with high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are versatile and can be served in various ways, such as scrambled, boiled, or as an omelette. Aim for free-range or organic eggs whenever possible for optimal nutritional benefits.

Advertisement

Eggs are packed with protein | Image: Unsplash

Fish

Fish is an excellent source of lean protein and essential omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain development and cognitive function. Opt for oily fish such as pomfret, hilsa, salmon, mackerel, or trout, which are rich in protein and omega-3s. Serve fish in child-friendly portions and avoid high-mercury fish for young children.

Advertisement

Lean meat

Lean meats like chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef or pork are rich in protein and essential nutrients such as iron and zinc. Choose lean cuts and remove any visible fat before cooking. Serve meat in small, bite-sized pieces or incorporate it into toddler-friendly dishes like meatballs, stir-fries, or casseroles.

Advertisement

Dairy products

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources of protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients for toddlers. Opt for low-fat or full-fat varieties depending on your child's age and dietary preferences. Serve dairy products as part of balanced meals and snacks throughout the day.

Advertisement

Toddlers need a daily dose of dairy | Image: Unsplash

Legumes

Legumes such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas are plant-based sources of protein that are also rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Incorporate legumes into toddler-friendly dishes like bean salads, lentil soups, or hummus spreads. Offer a variety of legumes to ensure a diverse intake of nutrients.

Advertisement

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are nutrient-dense foods rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals. Offer small portions of nuts and seeds as snacks or sprinkle them over yoghurt, cereal, or salads for added nutrition. Be mindful of choking hazards and opt for age-appropriate options for toddlers.