Work From Home? These Quick Rice Recipes Are Easy To Cook Amid Lockdown

Ever since the lockdown, many people are working from home trying to keep the workflow going. And or some, it is very tough to manage work and home at the same time as it often gets too tiring. One has to make sure the house is neat and tidy while at the same time also focus on delivering a good workflow.

While one is at it, it may be difficult to think about their meals. And if you are looking for something easy and quick to satisfy your stomach, here’s taking a look at a few food recipes that one can follow. As rice is one of the most consumed staple food, here are four easy to cook rice recipes.

Dal Khichdi

One of the most loved dishes, Dal Khichdi is not just a tasty meal but it is also one of the easiest meals to make. This food is prepared by mixing a few ingredients just under 30 minutes. Take a look at the video below on how to make Dal Khichdi.

Lemon Rice

One of South India’s most favourite dish, Lemon Rice is another easy to make. Lemon rice does not require too much of ingredients and is also reported to be healthy. If you want to make this dish, here below is the recipe for it.

Veg Fried Rice

Craving for Chinese during the lockdown, Veg Fried Rice is easy to prepare. This delicious dish filled with vegetables is not just tasty and easy but it also easy to make. One can also add chicken pieces to their fried rice along with schezwan sauce.

Jeera Rice

The aroma of Jeera Rice is something that people keep praising. Jeera Rice is very easy and requires no much effort. This simple and quick dish offers you good taste and also considered healthy. Check out the video below.

