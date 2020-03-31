Work From Home Making You Lethargic? Try These Easy Tips To Keep Yourself Active

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill and people are practicing social distancing while staying at home. This lockdown time has brought us to follow some necessary rules of social distancing, self-isolation, and work from home. During these quarantine days, mostly all professionals are working from home. Most are tiring themselves by sitting at one place in front of the laptops and PCs. However, it is important to practice some simple things to keep ourselves active during this work from home. Below mentioned are some helpful tips-

Ways to keep active as you work from home:

You can keep some exercise equipment nearby

You can take breaks while working at home for the office and keep yourself active. Exercise equipment like hand weights, resistance bands, exercise mats and push up bars can readily be helpful for quick exercise breaks. You can take a break from your work and do some leg exercises or build strength by doing some weight lifting exercises.

Try chair yoga

You can also try some chair yoga, which can be really unique and healthy for you. Chair yoga includes breathing exercises like Kapalabhati, Pranayama, Avilom-Vilom, and many more. This will really reduce your stress and make you feel fresh and active. It also makes your breathing power strong and clear your mind.

Get out of your chair

Sitting at one place for a long time can really harm your health and make you lazy. To keep yourself active while working from home, you should try getting out of your chair to eat or cook something at home. Because doing so, it forces you to get up and walk around more which makes your body more active.

Walk and talk practice

Whenever you get calls just make sure that you take an easy walk while talking on the phone. Walking while talking on the phone will not only make you feel good, but it creates greater blood flow, which helps in thinking, and gives a clearer mind. This walk and talk practice will surely make you feel relaxed.

Make your break calendar to take small tea/coffee breaks

It is easy to take coffee breaks while you are working in the office. But, taking theses short breaks is also very necessary while you are at home. This makes you feel fresh and active while working from home. But to make sure that you do not waste your time and also complete your work along with short breaks, so block your calendar for small lunch and coffee breaks.

