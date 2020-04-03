Work From Home Tips That Can Help To Make Your Online Meetings More Productive

The lockdown announced by the government has made people go into self-isolation to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Many business and organisations have allowed employees the option to work from home until the situation is back to normal. This has led employees and other authorities to have online meetings by way of video conferences. During such times, one needs to look as presentable and resourceful as possible. Hence, here are a few work from home tips to make your home session a productive one.

Work from home tips to make your online meetings more productive

Check your gadgets

One of the most important aspects of work from home is the gadgets that you use for work. This may include your laptops, computers, smartphones, etc. You need to ensure these systems are fully functional and ready to use. Power cuts and other aspects may cause a delay in the workflow which can hamper your productivity. Hence to avoid any last-minute mishaps, it is best for you to check on all your devices the night before to ensure everything is fully operational for the next day.

Be presentable

Online meetings and scheduled conferences should be dealt in the same way as if they were happening offline. Stay presentable by keeping an engaging attitude and providing necessary inputs when asked. People often tend to notice you more in an online conference rather than a face to face conference, hence stay vigilant at all times. Avoid feeling conscious of the front camera and focus rather on the primary motive of the call.

Engagement

Try to engage yourself as much as you can in the online meetings and meetups. This may help to provide the impression that you are determined and committed to the job regardless of the distance. Try to engage with fellow office mates who are also present in the meeting and respond to the participants as much as you can when necessary.

Signing Off

When the meeting is done, make sure you end it on the right note and have a positive attitude. Try to summarise the major point sof the meetings and ask questions if required. Get all your queries cleared up and end the meeting with a formal salutation.