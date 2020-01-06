Ragi Waffle Recipe With Maple Syrup Which Makes For A Perfect Dish For Breakfast

Ragi is known as Mandua in the hill regions and on the central plains of India. In Maharashtra, it is known as Nachni but the English name of the ingredient is Finger millet. Ragi flour does not make a good batter that can rise much, but the addition of eggs or plain buttermilk solves the problem and it looks just like any other pancake or waffle. Here is a recipe for waffles with ragi flour by Chef Vijesh Modi, Sr. Sous Chef, Deltin, Daman.

Ingredients:

3, Eggs

2 tbsp, Jaggery

1/2 cup, Finger millet flour

1/2 cup, Grated coconut

1 pinch, Cardamom powder

1 pinch, Cinnamon powder

1/2 cup, Fresh cream

1/2 cup, Milk

Butter for greasing

Maple Syrup for garnishing

Chocolate sauce for garnishing

Almonds for garnishing

Pistachios for garnishing

Method:

Take eggs in a bowl add Jaggery and whisk them well.

Add finger millet flour, fresh cream, coconut, cardamom, Cinamon and milk.

Mix well to prepare a creamy batter.

Grease the electric waffle maker with butter.

Pour the batter in the moulds on the waffle maker.

Toast it for seven to eight minutes.

Transfer the waffles to a plate.

Garnish with some maple syrup and grated coconut.

How waffles can be made?

Waffles can be made in different shapes and sizes, from round to square, to rectangular, to any other shape. But one thing they all have in common is that unique honeycomb surface. The shape comes from cooking the batter in a special "waffle" machine (iron). A Belgian waffle is quite thick with a large grid pattern and deep indentations, while a regular (or standard) waffle is thinner with a smaller grid pattern and therefore have more shallow indentations. The dish can be served at any time of the day. The dish tastes delicious when served with butter and maple syrup or honey, jam, or fruit sauces (blueberry, strawberry, or raspberry).

