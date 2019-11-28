Ranveer Brar: Here Are The Celebrity Chef's Quick And Delicious Recipes

Hailing from the bustling lanes of Lucknow, Ranveer Brar has created a niche for himself in the world of culinary. Ranveer Brar’s infectious passion for developing creative recipes is quite evident on social media too. One of the most celebrated chefs, Ranveer boasts of his undeniably scrumptious dishes brimming on Instagram or innovative television shows. Humble and respectful, he used to lend a helping hand in regular food preparations for Langar at a Gurudwara when he was just a six-year-old. We have penned down some of his easy and quick recipes that you would love to follow.

Masala Yam Fries

Masala yam fries are a great alternative to the most favourite french fries or finger chips. The fusion of yam, roasted mustard seeds and aromatic curry leaves, masala yam fries will leave your tummy satisfied. Here are the steps to prepare this side dish.

Partially boil yellow yam and chop them vertically into fingers. Take a bowl and pour raw yam fingers, oil, turmeric, red chilli and salt as per taste, lemon juice and mix all the ingredients. On the other side, heat the oil in a pan and sauté the marinated mixture in it. For making aromatic masala, pour oil in another pan. Add ingredients including curry leaves, rai or mustard seeds, red chilli with the vertical slit, sautéed yam, salt and black pepper powder. Use a bowl to add some oil, red chilli powder over the mayonnaise and mix it evenly. Pour twisted mayonnaise on a plate and place the tossed masala yam on one side. Serve hot.

Mug Chocolate Cake

This recipe is great for those who have been craving chocolate lately. If you feel that it takes a lot of time to collect all the ingredients and prepare this soft chocolatey good, then you are wrong. We have listed down the quickest way to bake this delicacy.

Choose a huge mug and pour the dry ingredients including a half tablespoon of refined flour, a half teaspoonful of baking powder, one tablespoon of cocoa powder, flax seeds and caster sugar each, and one-fourth cup of icing sugar. Then pour butter and chocolate syrup, two tablespoons of each. Mix them evenly to avoid lumps. Microwave the mixture in a mug for 90 seconds. Sprinkle icing sugar over it and serve.

