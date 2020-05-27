Ranveer Brar’s Khandvi Recipe Will Satiate Your Craving For A Tasty Go-to Snack

Indian celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is hailed for his impeccable culinary skills. Ranveer Brar also goes on to give some innovative ways to prepare meals for his fans and viewers. Fans also love the simple cooking tips that Ranveer Brar shares as they tend to cover all the important and daily foods. Recently, Ranveer Brar took to his Instagram handle to share a recipe on how to make khandvi at home. Ranveer Brar also called khandvi to be a super easy, healthy, and perfect go-to snack that can be prepared at home.

Here is the khandvi recipe of Ranveer Brar which can be easily tried at home

Ranveer Brar started the video of the khandvi recipe by naming the ingredients which include 1 cup gram flour, 1 cup curd, 2 cups of water, 1 teaspoon of ginger paste, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder and salt. Ranveer Brar went on to say that the next step is to whisk all the ingredients together to avoid lumps. The next step of the khandvi recipe was to put the whisked ingredients on the utensil for cooking with the gas at a lowered temperature.

Ranveer Brar adds that the ingredients have to be cooked for about 10 minutes. The next step of the khandvi recipe is to take any aluminum or steel plate. The key is to apply the cooked paste for the khandvi on the surface of the tray or the plate completely.

Plating the ingredients after the preparation is one of the important parts of the recipe

The applied paste has to be then cut neatly into thin slices. The khandvi recipe then includes applying ingredients like a tablespoon of freshly grated coconut and 2 tablespoons of coriander leaves, After applying these ingredients which will act as a filling for the khandvi, the next step is to roll the paste. The next step in the khandvi recipe is to add 3 tablespoons of oil for tempering, 1 tablespoon of mustard, 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds, 1/2 tablespoon of asafoetida, 1 sprig of curry leaves, 2 green chillis after being slit which has to be all fried together.

There should also be some salt added to the ingredients for the taste. The next step is to indulge in the plating of the ingredients. One can place the khandvi rolls neatly next to each other or on top of each other. The fried ingredients can be placed on top of them for the taste. The khandvi recipe is now complete for you to binge on. Ranveer Brar also suggested his followers abide by this recipe if they want to get hold of a healthy or a protein-rich diet. Take a look at the khandvi recipe shared by Ranveer Brar.