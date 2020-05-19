Craving For Sabudana Vada? Ranveer Brar Shares The Recipe Of How To Make It At Home

Indian celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is best known for his culinary skills. He also goes on to give some innovative ways to prepare meals for his viewers. Fans also love the simple cooking tips that he shares as they cover all the important and daily foods. Recently, Ranveer Brar took to Instagram to share a recipe on how to make Sabudana Vada at home.

In the post, Ranveer Brar shared a picture of his Sabudana vada and asked viewers to check his YouTube handle to watch the video. And in the video, he can be seen giving viewers a step-by-step procedure, along with how to make this yummy sabudana vada at home.

Ranveer also shared some of his cooking tips that viewers could use in their kitchens. Here’s taking a look at one of Ranveer Brar's recipes where he teaches how to make yummy sabudana vada at home.

Ingredients for Sabudana Vada

1 cup sabudana

2 large boiled and grated potato

1 1/2 inch finely chopped ginger

4 finely chopped green chillies

10-12 curry leaves

1/2 cup crushed salted peanut

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

½ tablespoon curd

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves

A pinch of Baking soda

Oil for Frying

For Sweet Curd:

1 cup whipped curd

1 ½ tablespoon sugar

A pinch of Salt

1 small peeled and grated raw mango

For Garnish:

Curd

Red chilli powder

Coriander

Method: How to Make Sabudana Vada at Home, Courtesy Ranveer Brar

To make Sweet Curd: In a bowl add curd, sugar, salt, grated raw mango and mix it properly.

To make vada: First, wash sabudana then soak it in 3/4 cup water for 6-8 hours. Then in a bowl add the soaked sabudana, grated potatoes, chopped ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, crushed peanuts, cumin seeds, salt to taste, curd, coriander leaves, baking soda and mix everything properly and form a dough.

Later, heat some oil in a kadhai and on the other hand make small flat balls from the dough and make a hole in the centre of it. Once the oil is hot, fry them on medium flame until golden brown from both sides. Once it is cooked remove it on an absorbent paper to remove excess oil. Serve hot with the sweet curd. Watch the video below.

