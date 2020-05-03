Ranveer Brar Reveals 'secret' To Most Delicious Chicken Masala

Quick links:
Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar is widely known for his culinary skills. Brar always gives the audience some innovative ways to cook food. Fans love the basic cooking tips that he shares and covers all the basic and daily food. Most of the people know Ranveer Brar for showcasing his cooking skills on Khaana Khazana (now Living Foodz) and more significantly he is known for ruling the judge chair from the very first season of Masterchef India. In the quarter half of last year, 2019, the chef revealed a secret to making the best chicken tikka masala recipe and fans went gaga over his idea.
Ranveer Brar is known for cooking a wide variety of recipes but his chicken recipes are highly adored by fans. They receive a lot of views from the audience. Chicken meat is used to prepare a wider range of dishes and one such dish is Butter Chicken.
One can easily hunt down for the recipe as it is available in every nook and corner of the city. But if one wants to prepare the delicious recipe at home and want to be a master at the recipe, then taking help from Ranveer Brar will prove beneficial. He revealed that many people add chicken tikka to the gravy but the secret is to shred and add leftover Tandoori chicken to the gravy.
ALSO READ | Ranveer Brar's Journey To Becoming One Of The Finest Chefs In India
Ranveer Singh also gave another secret tip to making the 'best' chicken masala. He revealed that one should add a drop of Kewra water that helps to round up the flavours without adding any extra strong aroma to the recipe.
ALSO READ | Ranveer Brar: Here Is The Inspiring Journey Of The International Chef
ALSO READ | 3 Tips To Remember From Chef Ranveer Brar's Masterchef Class On Lucknowi Cuisine
ALSO READ | Ranveer Brar To Sarash Goila: Celebrity Chefs Who Made It To Forbes Celebrity 100
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.