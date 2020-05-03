Ranveer Brar Reveals 'secret' To Most Delicious Chicken Masala

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar is widely known for his culinary skills. Brar always gives the audience some innovative ways to cook food. Fans love the basic cooking tips that he shares and covers all the basic and daily food. Most of the people know Ranveer Brar for showcasing his cooking skills on Khaana Khazana (now Living Foodz) and more significantly he is known for ruling the judge chair from the very first season of Masterchef India. In the quarter half of last year, 2019, the chef revealed a secret to making the best chicken tikka masala recipe and fans went gaga over his idea.

Ranveer Brar reveals the 'key' to the best chicken masala

Ranveer Brar is known for cooking a wide variety of recipes but his chicken recipes are highly adored by fans. They receive a lot of views from the audience. Chicken meat is used to prepare a wider range of dishes and one such dish is Butter Chicken.

One can easily hunt down for the recipe as it is available in every nook and corner of the city. But if one wants to prepare the delicious recipe at home and want to be a master at the recipe, then taking help from Ranveer Brar will prove beneficial. He revealed that many people add chicken tikka to the gravy but the secret is to shred and add leftover Tandoori chicken to the gravy.

Ranveer Singh also gave another secret tip to making the 'best' chicken masala. He revealed that one should add a drop of Kewra water that helps to round up the flavours without adding any extra strong aroma to the recipe.

Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe - By Ranveer Brar

Ingredients

For Gravy

4 Tomatoes

2-3 Onions

3-4 Garlic pods

Sliced ginger

1 tbsp Degi Mirch

5-7 cloves

Cinnamon Stick

3 Bay Leaves

6-7 Black Peppercorns

2 Green Cardamoms

2 tbsp Butter

Salt to taste

For Butter Chicken

Butter

1 tbsp Red Chilli powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

Prepared Gravy

3 tbsp Fresh Cream

1 tsp Honey Cooked Tandoori Chicken, shredded

1-2 drops Kewra Water

1 tbsp Dried Fenugreek Leaves, toasted & crushed

Burnt Charcoal

1 tsp Ghee

Fresh Cream

Coriander Sprig

Process

For base gravy

Take a pan, add water, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, mirch and whole spices

Later add butter, salt and cook for 15 minutes

Once the tomatoes turn soft, blend it and strain the gravy

For Butter Chicken

Take a pan, add butter, red chilli powder, coriander powder

Pour base gravy and later add fresh cream, honey, shredded tandoori chicken and cook for a couple of minutes

Add kewra water, dried fenugreek leaves

In a small bowl, add a burnt charcoal place in the middle of gravy

Pour ghee and cover the lid for a smoky flavour

Transfer the chicken masala to a serving bowl and serve with garnished coriander leaves.

