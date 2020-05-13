Ranveer Brar Shows How To Make Schezwan Aloo Chat At Home; Watch

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is popularly known for his culinary skills. He also provides the viewers with some creative ways to cook the meal. Fans love the basic cooking tips he shares, as they cover all the essential and everyday food. Ranveer recently took to Instagram to share a recipe of the delicious and mouth-watering schezwan aloo chat.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen giving step-by-step procedure and along with how to make this yummy snack at home. He also shared some of his cooking tips that fans will use it in their kitchens. Here’s taking a look at how to make schezwan aloo chat like Ranveer Brar.

How to make schezwan aloo chat according to Ranveer Brar

To make the schezwan chutney you will need, first you need to prepare red chilli paste for that you will need 2 cups / 100 gms dry Kashmiri red chillies which you will have to soak in water, salt to taste, 2 garlic cloves, water as required, 1 ½ tbsp oil, 1 tbsp chopped ginger, 1 tbsp chopped garlic cloves, 2 tbsp chopped coriander tender stem. Apart from that you will also need 1 tsp finely chopped green chilli, ⅓ cup oil, 1 cup tomato ketchup, a pinch of sugar, salt to taste, 1 tsp vinegar.

Method:

To make the Schezwan chutney, in a saucepot add the soaked red chillies, garlic and water as required and let it boil on medium flame until the chillies become soft. Once the ingredients are completely cooled down, transfer it into a grinder and grind it into a paste. Later heat oil in a pan then add ginger, garlic and sauté well.

Once you sauté it well then add the coriander stems and mix it well. Add prepared red chilli paste, green chilli mix everything well. Later add oil, sugar, tomato ketchup, salt to taste and vinegar mix well and let it cook on medium flame.

To prepare the Schezwan Aloo Chaat you will need, 2 peeled boiled potato which you will need to cut into batons, salt to taste, ⅓ cup refined flour, 2 tbsp cornstarch, oil for frying, ½ inch finely chopped ginger, 1 tbsp chopped coriander tender stem, 1 tbsp prepared schezwan chutney.

Method:

To make the Schezwan Aloo Chaat, in a bowl add batons of potatoes, salt to taste, refined flour and corn starch and mix everything nicely. Then, heat oil in a vessel, fry the potatoes until nice crisp and golden in colour from all the sides. In a pan, add the fried potato, ginger, coriander stem and prepared schezwan chutney. Toss everything well and make sure it is coated nicely from all the sides. Your Schezwan Aloo Chaat is ready.

