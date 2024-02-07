Advertisement

Snacking is a hobby, time pass, fun activity, and sometimes, the only semblance of normalcy in a busy and highly organised routine. Snacking on delicious food has the capacity to give an instant boost to your mood, then and there. A new diet trend, rat snacking is here to transform the way you snack.

What is rat snacking?

The only rule that you need to follow when following this fad diet is to follow no rules at all. Rat snacking is all about going crazy with your food combinations, eating whatever you can get your hands on, and creating your own unique, personalised food combinations. It is a quirky nod to how rats eat - with unbridled energy, tasting and mixing everything at any time of the day. The diet trend is focussed on unconventional foods, combinations that are frowned upon or completely novel, and eating whatever makes you happy.

Pros and cons of rat snacking

Everything comes with its own pros and cons. The benefits of rat snacking are its flexible nature and affordability. You can experiment beyond what is considered conventional. However, rat snacking is not the healthiest diet as it does not regulate timings or ingredients at all. Having several unchecked snacks between meals can be disadvantageous for people who are looking to lose weight.

Popular rat-snacking combinations

The essence of rat snacking lies in DIY mixtures that challenge the boundaries of conventionally approved ‘normal’ food combinations. Some popular combinations include melted chocolate chip cereal, black olives paired with cheese sticks, making desserts with leftover bread, whipped cream, and fruits, or mixing nachos with hot sauce. So, look through your kitchen shelves, mix together what you like, and have multiple munching breaks in a day - you will have essentially nailed the rat-snacking trend.