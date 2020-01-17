The Debate
Here's How To Prepare Sushi At Home With This Step By Step Guide

Food

Make sushi at home and give the traditional recipe a twist and prepare it with veggies. Take a look at the recipe for the Japanese dish to try at home.

Sushi at home

Sushi, a Japanese dish is often prepared with vinegared rice and seafood such as squid, eel, yellowtail, salmon, tuna, or imitation crab meat. Their stuffing and toppings could be substituted with vegetables for vegetarian foodies. One can cook this light, delicious sushi at home by following these steps:

  • Preparation Time: 1 hour
  • Cooking Time: 20 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
  • Serving: 20 sushis

To prepare Sushi rice

  • 3 cups Japanese or Shushi rice, rinsed
  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • Salt

Stuffing for Sushi

  • Sesame seeds, for sprinkling
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 plum tomato, seeded
  • 1 small red onion
  • 20 asparagus spears, trimmed and blanched
  • Wasabi paste, for spreading and serving
  • 1 romaine lettuce heart
  • Pickled ginger, for serving

Method to cook the rice

Combine the rice and 3 cups of water in a cooker. Simultaneously, mix vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in the saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once the rice is cooked, transfer it into another bowl, preferably a wooden one.

Sprinkle a quarter of the vinegar mixture onto the rice. Break up the clumps if there are any; mix rice and vinegar mixture gently. Let the rice sit 5 minutes and later spread the rice.

Preparation of Veggie Stuffing

Place a half nori sheet. Moisten your hands and take a handful of rice, and set it onto the nori, moistening your fingers as you go. Sprinkle sesame seeds. 

To prepare the stuffing, peel a cucumber and slice into matchsticks. Finely slice the avocado, tomato and red onion. Peel the ends of the asparagus. Add the filling. Carefully flip over the nori so it's rice-side is down with the short end facing you. Add a bit of wasabi paste in a line about one-third of the way up the nori.

Arrange a few pieces each of lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tomato and onion in a tight pile in the lower third of the sheet and roll the sushi. Tuck in the vegetables as you go. Press the roll into a compact rectangular log. Slice and cut the sushi roll into 4 to 6 pieces. Repeat the steps with the remaining nori, rice and vegetables to make more veg sushi. To taste best, serve with pickled ginger and more wasabi. 

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

