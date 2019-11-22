Top Three Places To Binge On The Best Sushi In Mumbai

Sushi is one dish that most people can't get enough of. The rather expensive yet exquisite dish is worth a try once in a while. Sushi, originated in Japan, is a dish prepared with vinegared rice, usually with some sugar and salt, accompanying a variety of ingredients, such as seafood and vegetables. Originally a non-vegetarian dish, today it is also prepared for vegetarians using a substitute of ingredients. Listed below are some of the great places where one can find Sushi when in Mumbai.

Great Sushi Places in Mumbai

1) Umame

This fine-dining restaurant serves some great gourmet dishes from across Asia by Farrokh Khambata. The ambiance of the place is quite classy. The food is prepared with rich and fine ingredients and the presentation is Instagram-worthy. Right from the garnish to the service, everything about this place gets people to trace their steps back to the restaurant. The sushi here comes with a variety of veg and non-veg options. A little hefty on the pocket, this place is a must-visit for sushi lovers in the city.

2) Foo

This restaurant has been recently launched in Mumbai. The place has a variety of dishes that are extremely popular. From their signature blue rice to their charcoal sushi, this one is definitely going to take you on a ride. The ambiance of this restaurant is chic and simple. It takes you to Japan in its own special way. This Pan-Asian restaurant comes with a variety of veg and non-veg options.

3) Wasabi by Morimoto

This fine-dine restaurant is located in the Taj Hotel at Colaba. This place is another great option for sushi lovers. They serve one of the best sushi varieties in the city with their perfect balance of flavors. They have a variety of dishes that are a total must-try. Among the few specialties are sesame spinach, gomo dofu, apricot sushi, miso soup, mushroom curry, agadeshi tofu, and green tea noodles.

