Mumbai's Best Japanese Restaurants That Offer More Than Just Sushi

Japanese cuisine has become a regional gastronomic trend. Diners swoon at Sushi, Sashimi, and Nilgiris's reflections. Japanese food has so much more than just sushi. If you are eager to eat more and familiarise your palate with Japanese flavours, then check out these restaurants in Mumbai that serve delicious Japanese food.

Best Japanese restaurants in Mumbai

Hello Guppy

The decor at this place is funny and playful. You can start with a cocktail and then proceed to eat the perfectly prepared sushi. You can also try the Smoked Pumpkin salad here if you feel health-conscious. Hello Guppy is one of the city's few places that gets its Katsu Kare (a kind of Japanese pork curry) right, though the ramen is just passable. On the other hand, the Tenderloin Tataki is a delicious balance of umami and tart flavours, while their generous Donburi Bowls are sufficiently large to serve two.

Location: Unit 4, Ground Floor, Jet Airways, Godrej Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Read: LeBron James Screams ‘Taco Tuesday’ To Fans Before Entering Mexican Restaurant In Texas

Kofuku

The cosy tatami-style tables are the best here. The food is so delicious that keeps people coming back. Sushi is a must-have here. Kofuku also offers plenty of other Japanese delicacies that you can try with your friends and family. Prawns Tempura, the excellent Kakuni Pork, Steamed Pork Gyoza, and Beef Teppanyaki are among the crowd favourites.

Location: 6th floor, Suburbia Mall, Above Shoppers Stop, Linking Road, Bandra West

Read: Darjeeling: List Of The Best Restaurants To Eat In The 'Queen Of Hills'

Yugo sushi

The Tokuchis, a young Japanese couple who settled in Mumbai, dared to combine sushi with butter chicken, creating quite the stir with their sushi burritos when they first opened this joint. But their daring business has paid off, with the delivery business opening it's first (although small) store in Bandra. Apart from the Butter Chicken Sushi Wrap, you must try the Tandoori Salmon Wrap for a clean, flavorful and fun meal as well as their free desi offerings.

Location: Shop No.8, Sefa House, 7 Pali Mala Rd, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Read: Mira Rajput To Turn Entrepreneur And Open A Vegan Restaurant In Mumbai?

The Omakase Kitchen

This Bandra-based delivery kitchen focuses on serving Japanese and Korean fare in a city with a rapidly growing appetite for both. Choose the ramen, cheesecake from Japan, and Matcha Mochi from Mini to please your appetite.

Location: 89, Waroda Rd, Sayed Wadi, Ranwar, Bandra West

Read: Pizza Restaurant Founder Eats 40 Pizzas In 30 Days And Twitter Can't Keep Calm