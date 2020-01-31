The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Spicy Korean Chicken Recipe To Prepare Much-loved Appetizer At Home

Food

Here is a Spicy Korean Chicken recipe. Korean chicken is hand-painted with a sauce using a brush in order to evenly coat the chicken with a thin layer.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Spicy Korean chicken recipe

Korean Fried Chicken refers to a variety of fried chicken dishes from South Korea. Mostly consumed as a meal, an appetizer, Korean fried chicken differs from typical American fried chicken because it is fried twice; the skin is, therefore, crunchier and less greasy. Furthermore, Korean-style chicken is not characterised by the crags and crusty nubs associated with American fried chicken. Usually seasoned with spices, sugar, and salt, Korean chicken is hand-painted with a sauce using a brush in order to evenly coat the chicken with a thin layer. Pickled radishes, beer, and soju are often served with Korean fried chicken. Here are some easy steps you need to follow to cook a perfect Korean fried chicken.

Also Read | MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

Ingredients

  • 10 chicken wings, or drumettes
  • 1 cup cornstarch(125 g)
  • Oil, for frying
  • Sesame seed, to serve
  • ½ cup cornstarch(65 g)
  • ½ cup flour(65 g)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 cup water(240 mL)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • ¼ cup honey(85 g)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang, (Korean chilli paste)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, grated

Also Read | Swiggy's 'What The Falooda' Converts Cuss Words Into Names Of Dishes, Netizens Cheer

Also Read | Healthy Peanut Butter Dishes To Try If You're Bored Of Regular 'bread And Peanut-butter'

Steps

  • Mix the ingredients for the batter in a bowl until smooth with no lumps.
  • Heat oil in a pot to 340°F (170°C).
  • Dip a chicken wing into the cornstarch, shaking off excess, then dredge the wing into the batter, dripping off excess.
  • Fry half of the wings at a time for about 5-7 minutes, until lightly golden. The oil will drop to about 320°F (160°C).
  • Drain the wings and increase the heat. Heat oil to about 375°F (190°C).
  • Fry the wings a second time until golden brown and crispy. Drain and set aside.
  • In a pan, combine all the ingredients for the sauce and stir until bubbling. Toss in the wings.
  • Nutrition Calories: 2805 Fat: 254 grams Carbs: 131 grams Fiber: 1 grams Sugars: 49 grams Protein: 8 grams
  • Enjoy!

Also Read | Healthy Peanut Butter Dishes To Try If You're Bored Of Regular 'bread And Peanut-butter'

(Promo Image: Canva)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
WORLD'S LARGEST TETRAPOD ROBOT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA