Spicy Korean Chicken Recipe To Prepare Much-loved Appetizer At Home

Korean Fried Chicken refers to a variety of fried chicken dishes from South Korea. Mostly consumed as a meal, an appetizer, Korean fried chicken differs from typical American fried chicken because it is fried twice; the skin is, therefore, crunchier and less greasy. Furthermore, Korean-style chicken is not characterised by the crags and crusty nubs associated with American fried chicken. Usually seasoned with spices, sugar, and salt, Korean chicken is hand-painted with a sauce using a brush in order to evenly coat the chicken with a thin layer. Pickled radishes, beer, and soju are often served with Korean fried chicken. Here are some easy steps you need to follow to cook a perfect Korean fried chicken.
(Promo Image: Canva)