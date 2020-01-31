Spicy Korean Chicken Recipe To Prepare Much-loved Appetizer At Home

Korean Fried Chicken refers to a variety of fried chicken dishes from South Korea. Mostly consumed as a meal, an appetizer, Korean fried chicken differs from typical American fried chicken because it is fried twice; the skin is, therefore, crunchier and less greasy. Furthermore, Korean-style chicken is not characterised by the crags and crusty nubs associated with American fried chicken. Usually seasoned with spices, sugar, and salt, Korean chicken is hand-painted with a sauce using a brush in order to evenly coat the chicken with a thin layer. Pickled radishes, beer, and soju are often served with Korean fried chicken. Here are some easy steps you need to follow to cook a perfect Korean fried chicken.

Ingredients

10 chicken wings, or drumettes

1 cup cornstarch(125 g)

Oil, for frying

Sesame seed, to serve

½ cup cornstarch(65 g)

½ cup flour(65 g)

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup water(240 mL)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

¼ cup honey(85 g)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons gochujang, (Korean chilli paste)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

Steps

Mix the ingredients for the batter in a bowl until smooth with no lumps.

Heat oil in a pot to 340°F (170°C).

Dip a chicken wing into the cornstarch, shaking off excess, then dredge the wing into the batter, dripping off excess.

Fry half of the wings at a time for about 5-7 minutes, until lightly golden. The oil will drop to about 320°F (160°C).

Drain the wings and increase the heat. Heat oil to about 375°F (190°C).

Fry the wings a second time until golden brown and crispy. Drain and set aside.

In a pan, combine all the ingredients for the sauce and stir until bubbling. Toss in the wings.

Nutrition Calories: 2805 Fat: 254 grams Carbs: 131 grams Fiber: 1 grams Sugars: 49 grams Protein: 8 grams

Enjoy!

(Promo Image: Canva)