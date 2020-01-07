MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

MasterChef India is an Indian competitive cooking reality show that airs on the channel Star Plus. MasterChef is currently in its sixth reason, with Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia as the judges.

Along with making the mouth of the audience drool, MasterChef also raises a desire for cooking those beautiful dishes at home. Here is the best dish from the past weekend’s episode that is easy to make at home-

Best MasterChef dish from the weekend

Vanilla Panna Cotta with cocoa and mint by Aundrila

In order to make Vanilla Panna Cotta, you need a cup of fresh cream, milk, caster sugar, one tablespoon Vanilla extract, two teaspoons gelatin, and cocoa powder for serving. It is easy to prepare the recipe.

It begins with soaking the gelatin in cold water. Then, stir together all the remaining ingredients in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring them to a boil, stirring continuously until the sugar dissolves completely.

Set aside the milk mixture until it cools down. Once the milk mixture is cooled, stir in the gelatin mixture. Whisk well until all the ingredients including the gelatin gets well combined.

Pour the Vanilla Panna Cotta into individual ramekins or small glasses or dessert cups or a large souffle dish. Refrigerate the Vanilla Panna Cotta for at least 6 hours until set completely. Your Vanilla Panna Cotta with cocoa and mint is ready to be served.

Basa Fish in Coconut Sauce by Jaspal

To make basa fish in coconut sauce, you need two basa fishes, coconut milk, coriander chillies, ginger garlic paste, onion, tomatoes, bay leaf, and cinnamon.

Along with all these ingredients, you need salt and turmeric, according to taste. In order to prepare the dish, you need to marinate the basa fish first. While the fish is getting marinated, start preparing the coconut curry paste.

Once the gravy is ready, add the marinated fish pieces to it. Your delicious dish will be ready to be served hot.

