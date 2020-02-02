Remember Backstreet Boys? Read On To Know Where They Are Now

Back in the day, music lovers were obsessed with Backstreet Boys. Their catchy music and distinctive style became highly popular. It has been over 2 decades since they released their first music. All the five members were at the peak during their run. The boys released their first album Backstreet Boys in 1996 and then went on to become one of the biggest boy bands in pop history. Backstreet Boys managed to sell more than 130 million copies worldwide, making them one of the most popular and influential boy bands of all time.

Also read: Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Kitt Welcome Second Child

Backstreet Boys' timeline

Although the boys never officially split like One Direction, they went to hibernation for two years back in 2002. They then returned to release the album Never Gone in 2005. Then Kevin Richardson left and they released a few more albums before he returned.

Also read: Backstreet Boys: From Everybody To Incomplete; Check Out 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy-band

In 2007, manager Lou Pearlman, the person who put the band together, was arrested for having perpetrated one of the largest Ponzi schemes in US history by cheating investors out of more than $300million. The boys explained that it was AJ who first realised what Pearlman was doing, as they were packed in tight schedules and their hard work did not reflect in their bank accounts. Then in 2008, Pearlman was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

But the band’s manager was not the only one who played them. In 1998, Brian’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Stonebraker released a book, Backstreet Boys Secrets Only A Girlfriend Can Tell, which was about their four-year relationship. In the book, she claimed that the boys often drank alcohol extensively. Both Nick and AJ have had public battles with drugs and alcohol. Nick later revealed how exercising helped with the battle with alcohol.

Current standing

Nevertheless, after years of struggle with their personal demons and coming out as victors, the boy band released an album DNA in 2019. This being their ninth studio album. The members also went on the world tour last year in summer.

