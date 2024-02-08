English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

Choosing the right cooking oil is essential for maintaining a healthy diet and cooking delicious meals. Here are some options you can consider.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes
Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

You might be choosing every product full of protein and fibre to add to your diet. However, your fitness goals still seem unattainable. Why? Due to unhealthy  cooking oil! Choosing the right cooking oil is essential for maintaining a healthy diet. While there are many options available, here are five healthy oils that are ideal for cooking.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a versatile oil with a distinct tropical flavour and a host of health benefits. It is high in saturated fats, which are easily digestible and can provide a quick source of energy. Coconut oil has a high smoke point, making it suitable for frying, baking, and high-heat cooking. It adds a delicious flavour to dishes and can also be used in vegan baking as a butter substitute.

Avocado oil

Avocado oil is an excellent choice for cooking due to its mild flavour and high smoke point. It is rich in monounsaturated fats, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it beneficial for heart health and inflammation. Avocado oil is versatile and can be used for frying, grilling, roasting, and salad dressings. Its neutral flavour makes it a favourite among chefs for its ability to enhance the natural taste of ingredients without overpowering them.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil is a popular cooking oil known for its light flavour and high smoke point. It is rich in vitamin E and low in saturated fats, making it a heart-healthy option. Sunflower oil is versatile and can be used for frying, baking, sautéing, and salad dressings. It has a neutral flavour profile, making it suitable for a wide range of dishes and cuisines.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine and is prized for its rich flavour and numerous health benefits. It is high in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, is rich in antioxidants and has a low smoke point, making it ideal for sautéing, salad dressings, and low-heat cooking methods.

Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil is extracted from the seeds of grapes and is prized for its high smoke point and neutral flavour. It is rich in polyunsaturated fats, particularly omega-6 fatty acids, and contains antioxidants like vitamin E. Grapeseed oil is ideal for high-heat cooking methods such as frying, stir-frying, and grilling. It has a light texture and subtle flavour, making it a versatile option for both savoury and sweet dishes.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement