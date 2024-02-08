Advertisement

You might be choosing every product full of protein and fibre to add to your diet. However, your fitness goals still seem unattainable. Why? Due to unhealthy cooking oil! Choosing the right cooking oil is essential for maintaining a healthy diet. While there are many options available, here are five healthy oils that are ideal for cooking.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a versatile oil with a distinct tropical flavour and a host of health benefits. It is high in saturated fats, which are easily digestible and can provide a quick source of energy. Coconut oil has a high smoke point, making it suitable for frying, baking, and high-heat cooking. It adds a delicious flavour to dishes and can also be used in vegan baking as a butter substitute.

Avocado oil

Avocado oil is an excellent choice for cooking due to its mild flavour and high smoke point. It is rich in monounsaturated fats, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it beneficial for heart health and inflammation. Avocado oil is versatile and can be used for frying, grilling, roasting, and salad dressings. Its neutral flavour makes it a favourite among chefs for its ability to enhance the natural taste of ingredients without overpowering them.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil is a popular cooking oil known for its light flavour and high smoke point. It is rich in vitamin E and low in saturated fats, making it a heart-healthy option. Sunflower oil is versatile and can be used for frying, baking, sautéing, and salad dressings. It has a neutral flavour profile, making it suitable for a wide range of dishes and cuisines.

Olive oil

Olive oil is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine and is prized for its rich flavour and numerous health benefits. It is high in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, is rich in antioxidants and has a low smoke point, making it ideal for sautéing, salad dressings, and low-heat cooking methods.

Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil is extracted from the seeds of grapes and is prized for its high smoke point and neutral flavour. It is rich in polyunsaturated fats, particularly omega-6 fatty acids, and contains antioxidants like vitamin E. Grapeseed oil is ideal for high-heat cooking methods such as frying, stir-frying, and grilling. It has a light texture and subtle flavour, making it a versatile option for both savoury and sweet dishes.