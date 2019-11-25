Gurugram: Four Best Dine-out Restaurants To Visit In This Locality

Gurugram in the capital city of India, Delhi, has more things to offer than a person has expected from it. The area is perfect when it comes to food and restaurant. While wandering in Gurugram, a person can visit several restaurants that not only offer great food but also a memorable experience. Here are some of the must-visit restaurants on Gurugram.

Terrace, Indian Grill Room

The place is known for its mouth-watering charcoal Kebabs and the non-veg cuisine. The best time to visit is during the night, and in the winter, this place is just too peaceful. This terrace restaurant and bar is located at Suncity Business Tower, 3rd Floor, 315, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram. The place only costs ₹1800 for two people.

Also Read | Food Trucks: Three Food On Wheels Restaurants Serving The Best Meals In Mumbai

Threesixtyone, The Oberoi

Only in ₹5500 for two people, this place offers a lot. With delicious veg and non-veg cuisine, this huge place is just marvelous with glittering blue vast pool. Threesixtyone is perfect for a date night to impress your loved ones.

Also Read | Mumbai: The best romantic beach-view restaurants you can visit in the city

Roots—Cafe In The Park

This cafe is rich with natural beauty and texture. With brick tables and benches, and trees all around, the place is very soothing and surreal. It is a perfect place to visit with family and friends. It is a pleasant outdoor space, with sufficient capacity for a large lunch group. This restaurant in Gurugram hardly costs 750 for two people, making it pocket-friendly for foodies as well.

Also Read | Mumbai: Here's a list of restaurants serving city's tastiest shawarmas

Vibe - The Sky Bar

With a view so pleasant and heartwarming, Vibe keeps attracting many people towards it. The sky bar offers unique cocktails and delicious snacks and delicacies. It is situated on the 10th floor of The Hilton. Vibe has a remarkable and vast area filled with artificial grass and smooth wooden floors. The most loved serving of the place is the Bubblegum cocktail. In only ₹3000, a couple can have the time of their life.

Also Read | Mumbai restaurants and cafes adopt health trends, start serving vegan pizzas