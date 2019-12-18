Best Restaurants To Savour Your Malvani Cuisine Cravings And Hunger Pangs In Mumbai

Along the coast of Maharashtra lies the small town of Malvan from which comes the popular Malvani cuisine. More popular for its seafood, the cuisine is characterised by its fiery flavours full of spice and a great devotion to coconut. It is considered to be a combination of different cooking styles with roots in the fishing villages along the Maharashtrian coast. Being a coastal city, Mumbai has an abundance of options to fall in love with Malvani delicacies. Here are some of the best restaurants in the city to try if you are craving a delicious Malvani cuisine.

Best of restaurants in Mumbai to satisfy your craving for Malvani cuisine

Jai Hind, Bandra West

Every Bandra resident who is an admirer of seafood considers this place to be a Malvani heaven. The little lunch home is the perfect pit stop to satisfy all the Malvani cuisine related to hunger pangs. The restaurant is known to feature a Konkani and Mangalorean blend. With an affordable cost of ₹ 850 for two, the must-try dishes of the restaurant include the Surmai Thali, Chicken Sukha relished with Neer Dosa.

Chaitanya, Shivaji Park

This is the ultimate stop if one wants to have seafood with a touch of home-style cooking. It is a popular little joint based in Dadar. The restaurant is run by Surekha Walke whose dream is to serve her favourite Malvani dishes to people. Priced at ₹500 for two, the popular dishes of the restaurant include Crab Lollipop, Butter Garlic Crab and Tisriya Masala.

Acharekar’s Malvan Katta

Specialising in authentic Malvani cuisine, this place is almost impossible to locate. Totally worth the search, the restaurant embodies all the typical Malvani spices. Priced at ₹500 for two, the popular dishes from this restaurant include the Malvani style Oysters and Barlela Pomfret.

Gajalee, Lower Parel

Gajalee translates to conversation in the Malvani language. Creating the perfect ambience for pleasant conversations, this place serves authentic Malvani food. The place is a little pricey as compared to the others on the list, but the taste and spices involved make up for it. Priced at ₹ 1000 for two, the popular dishes are Bombay Duck fry, Prawns Masala, and Tandoori Crab.

Malwani Kalwan, Versova

Based in Versova, this place is a popular stop when one wants to enjoy high-quality seafood while maintaining the quantity as well. The thali is a popular dish here as it samples almost everything that they offer. Priced at ₹800 for two, the popular dishes are Seafood Thali, Surmai Grilled and they even offer a variety of vegetarian options.

