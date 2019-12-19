Things To Do In Lower Parel: Popular Date Night Restaurants In This Area Of Mumbai

A lot of factors play an important role in getting the idea of a first date right. One of those primary factors is choosing the right place. One never wants to go wrong on a first date and the main part of the date is the place. If you are living in Mumbai, here are some first date places where you can spend quality time and get to know your date better.

Farzi Café

Farzi Café is an upscale dining room with fancy lighting & stylish décor, serving a casual Indian bistro menu. The place is a modern Indian café, where guests enjoy a sensory experience through the finest modern Indian cuisine, with a highly energetic ambience. With this place as your first date, you can never go wrong. The average cost for this place is ₹2,300 for two people.

Also read | Things To Do In Mumbai Over The Next Two Days To Spice Up Your Weekend

Koko Asian Gastropub

Koko is a lovely big restaurant with subtle lighting and good food. This is a perfect place for your first date. The average cost for this place is ₹ 3000 for two people. The place serves a fancy Asian and Japanese mouth-watering cuisine.

Also read | Tel Aviv: Check Out The Coolest Things To Do In The City Of Tel Aviv

Asilo

ASILO (A-sea-lo) meaning heaven in Spanish is open to sky sanctuary perched on the 40th floor of the St Regis Hotel Mumbai. As India's highest rooftop venue, Asilo offers breathtaking, panoramic views of Mumbai City. The open-air is a perfect fit for your first fancy date. The average cost for this place is ₹ 5000 for two people.

Also read | Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend With Your Family And Friends

By the Mekong

Perched on the 37th floor of the St. Regis Mumbai is a fine dine Asian restaurant, By the Mekong. Visit this place for a perfect first date. The average cost for this place is ₹ 4000 for two people.

Also read | Christmas Celebration: Things To Do In Bangalore For Christmas 2019