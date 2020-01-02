How To Prepare Restaurant-style Chicken Tikkas For A Lipsmacking Treat At Home

Chicken is one of the most delicious dishes with a wide range of varieties to cook. From daily routine Chicken Masala to Royal Nawabi Chicken Biryani, chicken dishes have a special place in the hearts of foodies. Chicken Tikka is one such recipe that rules the northern chicken cuisine. It is said Chicken Tikka is difficult to prepare at home due to less knowledge of ingredients and equipment. Here is a quick and easy recipe for making restaurant-style chicken tikka at home.

How to make restaurant-style chicken tikka at home?

What all is needed?

250 gms boneless chicken pieces

1 cup beaten yoghurt

Salt - to taste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/4 tsp garam masala powder

1/4 tsp crushed kasoori methi

1 tbsp lemon extract

1 tsp edible oil

1/4 tsp red food colour

2 onions cut into cubes

1 green capsicum cut into cubes

2 tomatoes deseeded and cut into cubes

2 tbsp oil for shallow frying

Other ingredients:

Satay sticks/kabab sticks or wooden skewers for stringing chicken and diced veggies

For garnishing:

Lemon wedges

Freshly chopped coriander leaves

Onion rings

How to cook?

Marinate the boneless chicken pieces with the mixture of beaten yoghurt, salt to taste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste, garam masala powder, kasoori methi, lemon extract, edible oil, food colour. Also add some onion cubes, green capsicum cubes, diced tomatoes, mix all the ingredients well. Keep in the marinated chicken for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Take out the marinated chicken and set the kebab or satay sticks to poke in the chicken and veggies. Take satay sticks or kabab sticks, soak the sticks for about 30 minutes before using it in order to avoid burning. Take each stick, make a string of tomato, onion, green capsicum and chicken. Continue stringing tomato, onion, capsicum, and chicken to the rest of the chicken sticks in the same pattern.

Heat a non-stick pan with two tablespoon oil. Place the chicken and veggie sticks and cook them for six to eight minutes on the medium flame. Turn the chicken tikka sticks and cook the other side too for 6-8 minutes. Keep turning and cook each side for 4-5 minutes on low flame until each side of the chicken is cooked well. After the chicken tikka sticks are cooked, garnish it with chopped coriander leaves, onion rings, and lemon wedges.