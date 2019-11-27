Rose Cookies: Make The Delicious Recipe At Home In Three Easy Steps

Rose cookies are Anglo Indian cookies and are considered to be kid's favourite cookies to munch on during Christmas season. It is also prepared during Diwali along with various other snacks. These beautifully decorated cookies look appealing and are also very crunchy. A lot of people think making rose cookies at home is a difficult task, because of its distinctive shape. So here is the best guide to making rose cookies at home easily.

How to make rose cookies at home

Ingredients

To make crunchy rose cookies at home, you will need two cups of rice powder, all-purpose flour, sugar, dry coconut. In addition, you will need coconut milk, eggs if need be, little salt and oil. If not eggs, you can also use a small amount of fresh cream.

Step 1

Take two cups of rice powder, all-purpose flour, grated or dry coconut and oil. Grind this mixture in a blender to get a finely finished powder. Now add coconut milk to it and blend it. Your smooth paste is ready.

Step 2

Now add three tablespoons of powdered sugar to your prepared batter. Mix the batter in one direction for a smoother consistency. Add a pinch of salt to it. Make sure the consistency of the batter is as thick as dosa batter. Keep it aside for ten to fifteen minutes.

Step 3

Heat good quantity of oil in a wide deep pan. For those who are unaware, you easily get the rose-shaped cookie moulder in the market that you can use for this recipe. If not, you can also pour the batter in a cone and then move in a circular motion, similar to the shape of a jalebi. Talking about using the rose cookie moulder, dip the moulder in the batter and quickly place in the boiling pan. Fry these cookies in a low flame for better results. Once they turn golden- brown in texture, your homemade rose cookies are ready to serve.

