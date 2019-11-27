Palak Paneer Recipe: Cook That Perfect & Lip-smacking Palak Paneer At Home

Palak Paneer is one of the most loved North Indian dishes and also very popular. Palak Paneer is mostly served with chapattis, naan, Jeera rice, rice sautéed in ghee, or even simple steam rice. This healthy and tasty dish is very easy to prepare at home. The smooth, creamy texture of the Palak Paneer is sure to satiate your taste buds. So, here is the recipe for lip-smacking Palak Paneer that you can try at home and enjoy-

How to make that tasty and perfect Palak Paneer at home

Ingredients of Palak Paneer

500 gms Palak (Spinach), pureed

19-20 Paneer cubes

2 tbsp of oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 Bay leaf

1 tsp ginger and garlic, finely chopped

1 cup onion paste (boiled), grated

½ cup of pureed tomato

2 tsp salt or as per taste

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp red pepper, powdered

½ tsp coriander powder

2 black cardamom (crushed)

1 tbsp cream

Method of cooking Palak Paneer

Boil the spinach after washing it properly. Later, grind it to make palak puree.

Heat a little amount of oil in a pan and fry the paneer cubes until they turn golden brown.

Remove the paneer cubes on a plate and put cumin seeds and bay leaf.

As it crackles add ginger, garlic, and onion paste. Let it fry until it gets pinkish-brown in color.

Add salt, garam masala, coriander powder, and red pepper. Stir well.

Then add the tomato puree and stir well over medium flame.

Add boiled spinach and sauté the mixture for 2-3 mins.

Add paneer cubes to the mix and turn around a few times very gently so that the paneer does not break, just mix it with the palak gravy.

Add the cream on it, mix well, and serve hot.

Tips

Do not blanch the spinach as otherwise, all nutrients from it will be lost.

See to it that the paneer is not hard. If it is, then soaks the paneer cubes in warm water for 15 minutes. It will turn soft again.

If you are preparing a vegan recipe, replace paneer with tofu. Use cashew cream or any other vegan cream in the place of regular cream.

Always opt for fresh cream to make a creamier and fresh version.

You can add aloo to the gravy to make the gravy thicker. You can even add corn to it.

