Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Separates From Wife After 12 Years

The grandson Of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Peter Phillips has reportedly separated from his Canadian wife, Autumn Kelly after 12 years of marriage. According to international media reports, the couple said that the separation was sad but amicable and they further plan to share custody of daughters Savannah and Isla. Phillips is the eldest of the British monarch's eight grandchildren and is the son of Queen's daughter Princess Anne.

Phillips, 42, and Autumn, 41, reportedly met back in 2003 at the Montreal Grand Prix, when he worked for the Formula 1 racing team BMW Williams and she worked at the BMW hospitality suite. The couple got married at the Queen's Windsor Castle residence near London. However, Phillip has no royal title and has tended to stay out of the limelight. He is also 15th-in-line to the throne and also organised a giant street party in front of Buckingham Palace to celebrate the queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

In a reported statement, the couple also said that they had reached the conclusion that the decision was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. They further also said that the couple's first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their daughters. The statement further also read that both Phillips and Autumn will also remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.

Tumultuous months for Royal family

Announcement of their separation comes after a tumultuous few months for the Royal family. Last month, in a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. The couple took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent”.

Back in November 2019, the Duke of York of stepped down from royal duties and said that he has recognised that his links to Epstein had become a 'major disruption' for the royal family and the charities organisation associated with it. He also said that he unequivocally regretted his 'ill-judged association' with Epstein and further added that he hoped that the victims will be able to rebuild their lives and that he is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with investigation required.

