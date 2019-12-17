Tea: Different Varieties And Their Best Complements - Know Your Brew

The most widely consumed beverage that also unites the world is tea. One of the most fascinating facts that underline the aforementioned statement is that this brew is globally known as either Chai or Shai and Tea. Preference for tea differs basis the age group and region. For example, Western India has been observed to be the highest tea-drinkers followed by North Indians who relatively turn out to consume not more than two cups of tea in a day.

With regards to the likeliness of taste and essence, milk-based Masala-Tea has been the constant favourite amongst tea consumers. However, with the awareness of other varieties, other options like Green Tea, Black Tea and other herbal alternatives are seen to be trending. With the rising awareness of various tea varieties, it is of great importance to understand that there is much more than just chai and biscuits. Chef Kuldeep Garude, Executive Chef, Elior India lists the different types of teas and their best complements.

Different Types of Tea and their complements

Oolong Tea: Oolong Tea is a traditional semi-oxidised Chinese tea produced through a process including withering the plant under strong sun and oxidation before curling and twisting. The tea goes best with scallops, sweet rich seafood, and lobster.

White Tea: It is known to be one of the delicate tea varieties as it is so minimally processed. The benefits of white tea are that they help reduce risk of heart diseases, combat skin ageing, and help with losing excessive weight.

Black Tea: It has the most robust flavour and tastes excellent when served with pastries. There are three types of black tea are Fruity black tea, Smoky black tea, and Earthy black tea.

Fruity Black Tea: They are usually and popularly known in India and Sri Lanka. Fruity tea's work well with sweet desserts. The high concentration of tannins in the beverage helps cleanse the residual mouth-feel and enhance the sweetness of foods.

Smoky black Tea: They are mostly imported from China, are strong and should be combined with intensely flavoured food like sweet chocolate.

Earthy black Tea: They are usually found in Yunnan and Africa; are good accompaniments for jerk chicken, mashed potatoes, and any other vegetable gravy recipe. The tea flavours entice taste buds while the rich aroma soothes stress after a long day.

Herbal Teas/Green Tea- chamomile, Cinnamon Herbal Tea, Lemongrass Herbal Tea, Fennel herbal tea, Sweet Violet tea, Green Tea: Vegetable green tea has a fresh, grassy flavour and goes with seafood. On the other hand, smoky teas are stronger and pair well with pan-fried turkey or chicken. Cinnamon Herbal Tea is a powerful beverage and as it is filled with antioxidants they offer varied health benefits like reduced inflammation and blood sugar levels, improved heart rate, and weight loss.

