Recipe Of Lauki Ki Kheer That Will Leave Your Taste Buds Tantallized

Kheer is a refreshing Indian dessert that is loved by many. A kheer dish is mainly prepared using rice and milk. But, a foodie can try other varieties of kheer such as Sabudana kheer, Pineapple kheer, Lauki ki Kheer, and more. For a person who loves desserts, here is a delicious recipe of Lauki ki Kheer.

Ingredients to prepare Lauki kai Kheer

Two tablespoons of Ghee

10-12 Crushed almonds

10-12 Crushed cashew nuts

Two cups of grated Lauki/Bottle gourd

One litre full cream milk

10-12 strands of Saffron

Quarter cup of Sugar

One teaspoon of cardamom powder

Almond and pistachio slivers.

Instructions: Recipe of Lauki ki kheer

Step One:

Start with heating ghee in a deep-fry pan. Then, fry crushed almonds and cashew nuts till they are slightly browned. Now, add the grated Lauki and fry the mixture for five to six minutes on low heat until it is softened.

Step Two:

Add milk in the pan. Allow the milk to boil and simmer in the heat and let the kheer mixture thicken. Add saffron in the milk and cook on low heat for 20 to 25 minutes. Do not forget to stir in between so that the Lauki in the mixture does not stick to the pan. Stirring will also ensure that the mixture is mixed well and it is getting smoother.

Step Three:

As soon as the kheer is getting thicker as per the desired consistency, add cardamom powder and sugar properly. Now, cook for another three to four minutes and garnish the kheer with more crushed almonds, pistachio slivers and rose petals. The kheer is ready. Make sure it has not lost its essence and it can be enjoyed both hot or chilled.

